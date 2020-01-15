Macon County miniature golf fundraiser returns under new name

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this year’s Miller Lite Open, teams of four will travel by bus to play one of the seven courses, each featuring seven unique miniature golf holes at participating Macon County businesses. Golfers will begin their day at either the Knights of Columbus Hall on East North Street or Sliderz Bar and Grill on U.S. 36. From there they will travel to each stop on the course, before returning to Sliderz or the KC Hall at the end of the day.

The event was started and marketed as a fundraiser for the local UCP programs serving clients with cerebral palsy autism, a brain injury or developmental delays. The local agency offered after-school and summer programs, as well as an adult day program called Healthy Living.

Youth Advocate Program is a local organization with an office at 202 E. Eldorado St. “And 100 percent goes to the youth,” Dawson said.

The program serves more than 2,000 individuals, including children, parents and families, according to Dawson. Resources such as counseling, parenting programs, youth shelter and crisis and case management are provided. “There are about 20 different services,” Dawson said.

The program’s mission is to maintain and build relationships.