Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur to host Field Day
Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur to host Field Day

DECATUR — The staff at Macon Resources Inc. will host a Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, in the Meaningful Meadows outdoor area, 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur.

The event will have lunch, games, activities, art show, face painting and a showcase of programs and services.

The Millikin University women’s basketball team will play in an exhibition game with the people MRI serve.

A celebrity kickball game will take place at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit maconresources.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

