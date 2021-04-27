Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur to host Field Day

DECATUR — The staff at Macon Resources Inc. will host a Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, in the Meaningful Meadows outdoor area, 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur.
The event will have lunch, games, activities, art show, face painting and a showcase of programs and services.
The Millikin University women’s basketball team will play in an exhibition game with the people MRI serve.
A celebrity kickball game will take place at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit maconresources.org.
PHOTOS: MRI staff visits group homes to show support
