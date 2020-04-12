More than just a treat: Decatur library encourages creative displays featuring Peeps

This is the second year the library has offered the activity. According to librarian Kasey Steiling, last year featured about two dozen entries. “In different age groups,” she said. “So it was really interesting.”

Peeps were made to look like bats, bees and babies. Participants created spring scenes, Dr. Seuss stories, movie themes and the Peeps version of the library program Readiculous.

The floats must have at least one candy with a title displayed on the front.

“We just want everybody to be creative and use their imaginations,” Steiling said. “We’re encouraging people of all ages to participate.”

“We had a sign asking people not to touch them,” Steiling said of last year’s contest. “Luckily nobody tried to eat them.”

This rule comes from experience.

While the staff made the sample float, Steiling admits she had to restrain herself.

“I ate probably half of them,” she said about the candy characters.

Even if you don’t like to eat Peeps, library staff members said that shouldn't prevent you from having a little fun at their expense.