New PS5 a luxury item, but worth investment

It's hard to say whether this is a terrific year to release new video game consoles or a terrible one, but at the very least, it's an interesting one. Both Sony and Microsoft are vying for hundreds of your dollars this year, releasing new systems that are significantly bigger, better and faster than their predecessors.

On one hand, the video game industry has enjoyed strong sales this year in part due to the large number of people staying home and needing things to do during lockdown. On the other, devastating layoffs and an uncertain economy could mean that fewer people are going to be comfortable with the prospect of spending hundreds of dollars on new hardware, not to mention games.

But if you do have the money, and you do want something to keep you occupied while you stay inside, Sony's PlayStation 5 has shaped up to be a worthwhile investment.