One of the best and least-played Mario games is back — with meme-ready cats

Then there's Bowser, back with his castle and his obnoxious vintage car, a grotesque thing that's all purple and spikes and looks like an ice cream cone with exhaust pipes and candy corn. No one would drive this, but it would look neat in an Instagram photo. Bowser is basically just an online bully, harassing Mario and Co. simply for living differently. It's easy to imagine he spends his non-kidnapping time reading Reddit, at least that's my explanation for his irrational rages at everything in "Bowser's Fury."

In fact, "Bowser's Fury" is a Mario game that seems perfectly suited to our anything-goes, short-attention-span world of social media chaos, where Mario and Bowser Jr. can be running up towers and sliding down grassy slopes with a bunch of pink, blue and green cats, only to be interrupted out of nowhere by Bowser's silly tantrums. Bowser will eventually disappear — he'll come back at random intervals — but ignore him all we might and he will aim fireball after after fireball at us until we're forced to respond.

The bulk of the game is essentially Mario and Bowser Jr. trying to clean up Lake Lapcat (yes, that's what the world is called), when suddenly Bowser arrives to get all up in their mentions with fireballs to ruin everyone's day. But collect a few powerups and, faster than Mario can tweet "send me cute pet pics," he'll turn into a giant cat.