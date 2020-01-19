These Decatur women started playing the game in 1965. They're still at it.

“And the good desserts,” said Bella Miller.

Every month a member of the group will host the game. “Each person takes a turn,” Wood said. “And we go out for Christmas, so it comes around about every nine months.”

For their January game night, the current group of eight ladies left the dice in the cup to celebrate 55 years of Bunco at a local restaurant. They passed around pictures from their time together and even brought the Bunco bell, an important piece in playing the game.

For about two hours when the game is played, the eight players roll dice and keep score until they have a single winner. “Some nights we talk more than others,” Wood said.

After decades of playing together, the ladies have let the discussions get personal. “In a group like this, there are no secrets. They made me sign a waiver,” Miller jokingly said.

Nothing has stopped the group from meeting, including pregnancies. “So 55 years ago, they gave me a baby shower,” Wood said.

“One year we all had grandkids,” said Linda Hunter.

The third Monday of the month has always been their special meeting day. “That was football night,” Ellis said. “So the guys wouldn’t even miss us.”