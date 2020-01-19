These Decatur women started playing the game in 1965. They're still at it.

DECATUR — If you want to know about the dice game Bunco, visit Sue Wood, Sonja Ellis and their six teammates.
Wood and Ellis are two of the original members of a 55-year-old Bunco group.
“We started in January of 1965,” Wood said.
The neighborhood get-togethers took place on the east side of Decatur. Ellis hosted the first meeting that included several ladies who have since passed on or moved away. Avis Batson and Liz Rettck were unable to continue meeting for various reasons. Sharon Walter, Eunice Grimes, Jo Grigsby and Pat Nanna are playing Bunco in the afterworld.
Bunco requires groups of four players. When someone is unable to attend the game, the regulars will ask a substitute to take her place for the evening. Sometimes the sub will become a regular. That’s how newcomer Phillis Campbell came to the group. She learned about the game more than a year ago. “I didn’t even know what Bunco was,” she said. “Next thing I know, here I am.”
The enjoyment isn’t just the entertainment of winning the game. “It’s getting out of the house,” Campbell said.
“And it’s also fun,” Wood said.
“And the good desserts,” said Bella Miller.
Every month a member of the group will host the game. “Each person takes a turn,” Wood said. “And we go out for Christmas, so it comes around about every nine months.”
For their January game night, the current group of eight ladies left the dice in the cup to celebrate 55 years of Bunco at a local restaurant. They passed around pictures from their time together and even brought the Bunco bell, an important piece in playing the game.
For about two hours when the game is played, the eight players roll dice and keep score until they have a single winner. “Some nights we talk more than others,” Wood said.
After decades of playing together, the ladies have let the discussions get personal. “In a group like this, there are no secrets. They made me sign a waiver,” Miller jokingly said.
Nothing has stopped the group from meeting, including pregnancies. “So 55 years ago, they gave me a baby shower,” Wood said.
“One year we all had grandkids,” said Linda Hunter.
The third Monday of the month has always been their special meeting day. “That was football night,” Ellis said. “So the guys wouldn’t even miss us.”
However, as a spectator sport, football couldn’t compete with Bunco. “They would be in the basement watching football and the noise upstairs would disturb them,” Wood said.
Before they invite another player to join the monthly game, the others discuss whether or not to include her as a regular.
“There’s a balance,” Wood said. “Some people fit in with a group and others don’t.”
The experienced Bunco ladies have suggestions for creating a tight knit group like theirs.
“Be on time, be considerate,” Wood said.
“Have a sense of humor,” Ellis said.
“Go to the right house,” Miller said.
