UPDATE: Decatur Celebration seeking $150,000, collaborations to keep festival going

DECATUR — The Decatur Celebration Board of Directors is seeking a cash infusion of at least $150,000 or a collaboration it says is needed to keep the festival going.
"The future of the Decatur Celebration is very uncertain and our greatest concern at this time is the lack of financial resources," board chairwoman Claudette Davis said Friday night.
She cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses and nonprofit groups as having devastated the group's bottom line.
"This is the target amount and the timing is critical," Davis said. "Ideas to get us to $150,000 and quickly is essential to sustaining the organization."
Contributions can come financially or an interest to take over the organization as a fundraising opportunity by an existing nonprofit organization, Davis suggested.
"We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going," the news release stated.
Ideas can be shared at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30.
For 35 years, the street festival was a popular event filling up most of Decatur's downtown blocks. Family activities, unique food vendors and national entertainment drew people in from all over the country.
The Celebration board considered the 2019 event a success and was looking forward to a long-term future of the festival. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on entertainment and festival events led to the cancellation of the 2020 festival.
"Unfortunately, the seasonality of the event and the inability to host a 2020 festival have caused substantial cash-flow issues for the Decatur Celebration," they said.
As a result, the board has taken steps since March to minimize expenses by closing the office space and furloughing staff and taking on much of the administrative duties.
Kevin Breheny, 2019 co-chair of the Celebration’s revitalization committee, said he was no longer needed while planning the 2020 Decatur Celebration. “It was an ad-hoc committee,” he said. “Our job was to revitalize it the year it almost went away. We thought our job was done.”
Breheny credited the Celebration board of directors, chairman and sponsors for the success. “We had a great Celebration, thinking we were back on track,” he said. “They were positioned well to go into the next year.”
Then the pandemic hit.
Breheny said he supports the Celebration board and their decisions going forward. “If there is life left because of their appeal to the community, I’ve made it clear that I will help them in any way they need my help or want my help,” he said.
According to Breheny, the Celebration board’s request from the community is two-fold. “It’s to communicate and be transparent,” he said. “They need to know that it’s a risk.”
Also, ideas are always welcome by the board, Breheny said. “If someone wants to help with an idea they haven’t thought of, they are open to it,” he said.
But like most organizations, the festival is stopped at this time. “And you don’t know what the future holds,” Breheny said.
