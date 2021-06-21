Watch now: Decatur's Macon Resources Inc. take part in new golf camp

DECATUR — Matt Gregory has played a few rounds of golf in the past, but on Monday, he received special lessons from the golf pros at the Southside Country Club in Decatur.
“I’ve done it before, but it’s been years,” he said.
Gregory and about 60 of his friends from Macon Resources Inc. took part in the first Macon Birdies Golf Camp at the country club. Pro Shop staff, volunteers from the club, the Millikin University golf team, and MRI staff assisted the participants in learning more about the game.
MRI staff and the residents they serve have played miniature golf as a regular activity. However, Gregory found enjoyment in a regular round of golf. “It’s a lot smoother,” he said.
Nick Taute, general manager of the Southside Country Club, said he was familiar with other Illinois golf camps for people with developmental disabilities. He believed the club’s staff could organize a similar camp.
“We can run it through Southside and MRI’s volunteers and their staff and do it the way we wanted,” Taute said.
The MRI participants were separated into four stations, which included the driving range, chipping area, putting green and a round of five-hole miniature golf. The groups will return to the country club once a month during the summer. “The first session is just kind of a learner for everyone,” Taute said. “Just get excited about the game of golf.”
According to Taute, golf was one of the few activities that thrived during the pandemic. “One thing COVID took away from a lot of people, it brought to golf,” he said.
During their first lesson on Monday, the participants were taught the basics of golf. “Our goal is just have them make contact with the ball,” Taute said.
Macon Resources Inc. President and CEO Amy Bliefnick is a member of the country club. “Physical fitness is as much a part of mental health and wellbeing as anything else,” she said. “So the opportunity to get our individuals out here, to learn a game of golf that you can play your whole entire life, it’s such a great opportunity.”
Both MRI and the country club staff are hopeful the new students will continue to play golf. Some have competed in the Special Olympics. A small putting area is also located at the MRI Meaningful Meadows outdoor recreational area. However, MRI does not have a golf program. “So maybe this could be the start of something new,” Bliefnick said. “It’s small steps into how to begin to play golf. Golf’s hard.”
As a direct service professional, Denise Smith brought a few of the participants to the golf course. “They were excited,” she said. “They watch it on TV and play it on Wii and we’ve done miniature golf, but this is a little different.”
Juliane Westerfield said she has played golf in the past. She said anyone can play. “The goal is getting it in the hole,” she said. “Keep your eye on the ball.”
Monday’s trip to the golf course was the first for Westerfield’s friend Ryan Neeley. They began the camp at the driving range. After a few practice shots, Neeley was able to hit the golf balls high and far. “It’s a good sport,” he said.
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
MRI Field Day 1 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 2 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 3 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 4 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 5 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 6 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 7 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 8 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 9 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 10 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 11 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 12 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 13 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 14 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 15 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 16 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 17 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 18 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 19 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 20 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 21 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 22 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 23 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 24 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 25 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 26 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 27 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 28 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 29 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 30 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 31 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 32 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 33 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 34 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 35 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 36 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 37 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 38 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 39 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 40 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 41 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 42 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 43 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 44 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 45 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 46 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 47 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 48 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 49 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 50 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 51 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 52 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 53 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 54 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 55 043021.JPG
MRI Field Day 56 043021.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
#TogetherDecatur
Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.
Juliane Westerfield, center, and others learn proper golf form on Monday at South Side Country Club in Decatur. The country club is partnering with Macon Resources, Inc. for the Macon Birdies Golf Camp. The camp will teach 60 adults with developmental disabilities basic golf skills, such as driving, chipping and putting. Visit herald-review.com to see a video from the event.
Juliane Westerfield said she has played golf in the past. She said anyone can play. “The goal is getting it in the hole,” she said. “Keep your eye on the ball.” Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video from the event.