Watch now: Diving Dogs make a splash in Decatur

DECATUR — Mia made a splashing debut Tuesday during her first attempt at the North American Diving Dogs competition.

A three-year-old Jack Russell/Rat Terrier mix, Mia lives near Lake Decatur with her owner Paul Ragle. Jumping into the lake after her favorite toy nearly everyday was the only experience the small dog had at leaping into a massive amount of water.

Ragle learned about the Farm Progress Show’s competition in the Herald & Review and wanted to give Mia the opportunity to show her stuff.

“This is the first time, besides Lake Decatur,” Ragle said.

No experience was necessary to jump into the large pool of water.

“The dog’s got to have the desire to jump,” said Mary Daly. “It’s just something that’s in them.”

Daly and her dog, Scout, traveled from St. Louis to compete on Tuesday. The 12-year-old Jack Russell has competed in other dog competitions, including racing, for several years. “He’s a champion in everything,” Daly said. “He jumped 18-feet-4-inches years ago.”

The dogs already have a fan club started.

Evie Huddleston, 9, met Mia and Scout before they competed. “It’s a big deal,” she said. “I feel like the small dogs do amazing, but I love dogs though.”

The dogs’ owners can sign their pets up for four competitions each day of the Farm Progress Show. The dogs jump from the deck into the inground pool. The farthest jump wins.

Dogs from across the country have competed in similar diving contests. Larger competitions can host more than 50 dogs. Tuesday’s contests had about a dozen dogs jumping.

“It’s the best jump of the week,” Brian Butler, operator of Great Lakes North American Diving Dogs, said about the diving results. “This week it’s just bragging rights (for the winner). The future, there’s always some potential for prize money.”

The jumping record was set at 36-feet in 2019. Mia jumped 16-feet, a distance that impressed those experienced in the competition.

“If she finds a love for it, we have events all across Illinois,” Butler said. “For her first time, she’s doing amazing.”

