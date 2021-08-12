Watch now: Macon County Girl Scouts sell cookies for first responders

DECATUR — Brittany Carver and her daughter Bailee stood on the northeast corner of Decatur’s Central Park early on Thursday morning encouraging those passing by to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies.

“I’m just standing on the corner asking people,” said Bailee, 5, a Daisy in the Girl Scouts.

“She’s learning valuable skills, saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’,” her mother said. “And she’s learning how to sell cookies.”

According to Pam Kovacevich, CEO of Girl Scouts of Illinois, financial donations from Thursday’s event will go toward sending Girl Scout cookies to local first responders and military personnel serving at home and overseas as part of Operation Cookie Share. “Or they can buy them for personal consumption,” she said.

The local scouts were able to sell several boxes during the annual cookie sales dating back to the beginning of the year. Thursday’s event was an opportunity to give back to the community, which is the eighth year for the donations to Operation Cookie Share.

At noon, retired Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz was honored by the scouts. The Girl Scouts often recognize local mentors who exemplify scouting qualities, according to Kovacevich.

Getz was a Girl Scout for the day. He received a “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout” hat and an official Girl Scout lapel pin and a plaque.

”When somebody, like this group, is doing something so positive, it’s great for them to be recognized for it, and for me to be part of it, it’s humbling,” Getz said. “They’ve always supported the police department. I can’t tell you how many boxes of cookies they’ve brought down to the police department over the years.”

Along with selling cookies on Thursday, the girls, including scouts and those that want to learn about scouting, took part in carnival activities, which included axe throwing, archery, and Science Technology Engineering Mathematics-related activities. “It looks like a carnival game, but they’re actually learning STEM,” Kovacevich said.

Hickory Point Bank, the event’s sponsor, organized financial literacy games, including money management and how to make change.

Food trucks were available during the lunch hours. “And a portion of their sales are contributed to the event,” Kovacevich said.

First responders parked their vehicles on the north side of the park for demonstrations. Girl Scouts had an opportunity to sit inside a fire truck and learn more about the equipment. According to the visiting firefighters, a fire truck is different from a fire engine.

“Fire trucks have a big ladder on top,” said firefighter Kalib Brown. “The fire engines don’t have a big ladder."

Scouts from Troop 3557 in Clinton, Riley Keelin and Rachel Major, both 11 years old, said the organization allows them to socialize while helping others. Selling cookies is part of the volunteer activities.

“The troops helped our country, so we’re giving back to them,” Rachel said.

The Clinton troop has received responses from the military members who have received boxes of cookies. “We know how happy the military personnel were to receive the cookies,” said troop co-leader Tracy Major. “They said it was more like being at home.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.