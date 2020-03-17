Why the stress-reducing ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is the game for this time of coronavirus

While I never really fell for “The Sims,” I can easily get lost in an “Animal Crossing” game. It’s sillier, more dream-like and I feel like the rules exist as I create them (but don’t tell Tom Nook I think that).

Besides, I like the idea of having nonsensical conversations with other creatures. When a rhino suggests that I should work out, I try to imagine what pressures brought him to this island paradise. Likewise when I encounter a cat who wants to be a pop star: Wouldn’t she be better in a more urban setting, or does the lack of pressure on this smaller-scale setting better suit her nerves?

None of this is spelled out in “Animal Crossing.” The game is real life at its most make believe, and when I can’t sneeze without having a panic attack over whether I need to call my doctor, “Animal Crossing” is just the tonal shift I need.

Indeed, to truly understand, perhaps, why I believe this game is so dialed into our collective mood, I feel I first must make a confession: I haven’t accomplished much with it. If one grades video games by how much has been completed, even a game without a proper end state, then it’s true that I’m not very “far” into “Animal Crossing.”