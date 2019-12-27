Herald & Review launches new podcast, 'Work Friends'

DECATUR — The Herald & Review has launched a new podcast.

"Work Friends" is a series in which colleagues discuss topics of pop culture they are obsessed with at the moment or absolutely despise.

"The idea hit me like a bolt of lightning," said Herald & Review sports reporter Matt Flaten, who reached out to public safety reporter Kennedy Nolen.

The pair, along with government reporter Analisa Trofimuk, recorded Thursday and the pilot episode was live Friday.

"We're doing this because we're all friends with varying ideas and creative minds," Nolen said. "This is a way for us to share our fun side and to let readers get to know us a little bit better."

Flaten said everyone has their own pop culture experiences and thing they love about pop culture, which may live a little below the surface.