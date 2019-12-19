You are the owner of this article.
Herald & Review: Photojournalist Clay Jackson shares favorite shots of 2019
Herald & Review: Photojournalist Clay Jackson shares favorite shots of 2019

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.

Clay Jackson shares his favorite photos from 2019

Photojournalist Clay Jackson talks about his favorite shots from 2019. Listen along as public safety reporter Kennedy Nolen guides the conversation with Jackson about the following photos:

1. Great blue heron

A great blue heron grabs a fish from Lake Decatur. 

2. Illinois kicker James McCourt

Illinois kicker James McCourt (17) celebrates with Illinois kicked the winning field goal to beat ranked Wisconsin to end the game. More photos at www.herald-review.com

3. Family ever after

Jacque Danneberger celebrates with three of her newly adopted children, from left, Rozilynn, Nathan and Zoe, at the conclusion of a lengthy legal that began in 2016, after her grandchildren were placed in her home by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.

4. Helping Paws

Inmate Dakota Wall is reunited with Bowie, a service dog she trained, at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln. Bowie came with Jim Champion. Wall is part of the Helping Paws program at the prison.

5. WSOY Community Food Drive

Brian Pierce gets a hug from Kenny Burns during the 18th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger. It was the first time Pierce met Burns and Brenda Burwell, the duo credited for saving his life after he suffered a heart attack during last year's food drive.

6. Asian carp

An Asian carp leaps from the water below the Lake Decatur dam. 

Subscribe to Herald & Review Voices on iTunes or Google Play Music so that you never miss an episode.

Music by Kai Engel.

Music by Kai Engel. 

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

