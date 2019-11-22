Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Analisa Trofimuk reviews Disney+, Kennedy Nolen gets suckered into subscribing

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Since the last episode, government reporter Analisa Trofimuk subscribed to Disney+. She shares her review of the platform with public safety reporter Kennedy Nolen and entertainment columnist Tim Cain. Kennedy makes a big decision, and Tim still isn't convinced to subscribe since "Song of the South" isn't available.
Let us know what you think, or suggest a subject or individual to be a Herald & Review Voice. Reach us by email (hrnews@herald-review.com), Facebook or by phone at (217) 421-6908 (entertainment columnist Tim Cain).
Entertainment columnist Tim Cain and local government reporter Analisa Trofimuk discuss the teaching assistant's strike. Analisa shares her experience covering her first strike.
Herald & Review Voices: Tim Cain, Kennedy Nolen talk former Decatur cop Cory Barrows, the name 'Karen'
DECATUR — Organizers of Decatur Celebration on Saturday said a "getting-back-to-our-roots" approach helped make the 34th annual festival succe…
TAYLORVILLE — The stunned residents of Taylorville were picking up the pieces Sunday after a freak Christmas season tornado delivered them a h…
Herald & Review Voices: Tom Lisi and Tim Cain discuss the Decatur City Council's revitalization plan
