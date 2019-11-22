You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Analisa Trofimuk reviews Disney+, Kennedy Nolen gets suckered into subscribing
0 comments

Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Analisa Trofimuk reviews Disney+, Kennedy Nolen gets suckered into subscribing

{{featured_button_text}}

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.

Analisa Trofimuk reviews Disney+

Since the last episode, government reporter Analisa Trofimuk subscribed to Disney+. She shares her review of the platform with public safety reporter Kennedy Nolen and entertainment columnist Tim Cain. Kennedy makes a big decision, and Tim still isn't convinced to subscribe since "Song of the South" isn't available.

Subscribe to Herald & Review Voices on iTunes or Google Play Music so that you never miss an episode!

Let us know what you think, or suggest a subject or individual to be a Herald & Review Voice. Reach us by email (hrnews@herald-review.com), Facebook or by phone at (217) 421-6908 (entertainment columnist Tim Cain).

Music by Kai Engel. 

ARCHIVE: The Herald & Review's 'Voices' podcast

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News