Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Donnette Beckett shares her favorite story she wrote in 2019
Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Donnette Beckett shares her favorite story she wrote in 2019

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.

Reporter Donnette Beckett covers events and "feel-good" stories in the community which showcase the city's positive glow in a series called 'Together Decatur.'

Beckett shares her favorite story she wrote in 2019 with public safety reporter Kennedy Nolen. The story gives readers a peak into the Decatur Masonic Temple, a place Beckett remembers visiting as a teen and the location of her first kiss. Beckett's story is filled with historical information about the 90-year-old buildings, which is being kept alive by a group of volunteers.

Donnette's favorite story from 2019

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985.

