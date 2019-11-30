Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Donnette Beckett talks about the one year anniversary of Taylorville tornado

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
The reporters also discuss photos featured in a photo gallery, including shots by Clay Jackson.
Coverage of Taylorville tornado
TAYLORVILLE — Survivors of a rare December tornado that injured more than two dozen people in a central Illinois city say that two weeks after…
DAWSON — When a tornado hit the unincorporated area between Mechanicsburg and Dawson on Dec. 1, there was no warning.
TAYLORVILLE — The day had barely begun when the first inkling of what would happen Dec. 1 in Taylorville came through to two meteorologists ma…
TAYLORVILLE — One week after a tornado ripped through Taylorville, as residents continued the arduous task of cleaning up and rebuilding their…
SPRINGFIELD — Residents and businesses impacted by severe weather and tornadoes this month in Central Illinois' Christian County may request w…
TAYLORVILLE — Justin Wright heard the rain pick up on Saturday, then the sleet. Then silence.
Kathi Knope has toured the United States for the last 10 years as an American Red Cross volunteer.
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service says at least 23 tornadoes touched down Saturday in Illinois, making the outbreak the state's largest o…
