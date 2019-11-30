You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Donnette Beckett talks about the one year anniversary of Taylorville tornado
0 comments

Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Donnette Beckett talks about the one year anniversary of Taylorville tornado

{{featured_button_text}}

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.

A catastrophic tornado ripped through Taylorville on Dec. 1, 2018, damaging hundreds of buildings and leaving several people injured. Reporter Donnette Beckett and photo journalist Clay Jackson were on the scene that evening and witnessed the devastation first-hand.

Taylorville one year after the Dec. 1 tornado

 
Reporters Kennedy Nolen and Analisa Trofimuk talk with Beckett about her experience that day and what has since happened in Taylorville. Beckett mentions Missions for Taylorville, a group who helps people in need complete home repair, home improvements and yard work. The group has been active in redistributing funds donated for tornado victims resulting from the Dec. 1, 2018, tornado in Christian County.

The reporters also discuss photos featured in a photo gallery, including shots by Clay Jackson.

Subscribe to Herald & Review Voices on iTunes or Google Play Music so that you never miss an episode.

Let us know what you think, or suggest a subject or individual to be a Herald & Review Voice. Reach us by email (hrnews@herald-review.com), Facebook or by phone at (217) 421-6908 (entertainment columnist Tim Cain).

Music by Kai Engel. 

Coverage of Taylorville tornado

Coverage of Taylorville tornado

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News