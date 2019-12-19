You are the owner of this article.
Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Garrett Karsten talks board games and his favorite story of 2019
Herald & Review Voices: Reporter Garrett Karsten talks board games and his favorite story of 2019

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.

Reporter Garrett Karsten discusses his favorite story he wrote, which localizes the national resurgence of playing board games. Karsten is an avid gamer, so choosing this December 15 story as his favorite was a no-brainer.

Music by Kai Engel. 

