Herald & Review Voices: Reporters introduce a new podcast series called 'Work Friends'

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Reporters Analisa Trofimuk, Kennedy Nolen and Matt Flaten gather to recap popular culture staples of 2019 in a new series called 'Work Friends.'
You have free articles remaining.
The trio covers everything from the egg that broke the internet to baby Yoda to Old Town Road. Flaten also reveals his secret celebrity connections.
ARCHIVE: The Herald & Review's 'Voices' podcast
Entertainment columnist Tim Cain and local government reporter Analisa Trofimuk discuss the teaching assistant's strike. Analisa shares her experience covering her first strike.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices: Tim Cain, Kennedy Nolen talk former Decatur cop Cory Barrows, the name 'Karen'
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
DECATUR — Organizers of Decatur Celebration on Saturday said a "getting-back-to-our-roots" approach helped make the 34th annual festival succe…
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
DECATUR — Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
DECATUR — Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review entertainment columnist Tim Cain writers, editors and our…
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review Entertainment columnist Tim Cain writers, editors and our…
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review Entertainment columnist Tim Cain writers, editors and our…
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review Entertainment columnist Tim Cain writers, editors and our…
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
TAYLORVILLE — The stunned residents of Taylorville were picking up the pieces Sunday after a freak Christmas season tornado delivered them a h…
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
DECATUR - Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices: Tom Lisi and Tim Cain discuss the Decatur City Council's revitalization plan
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites