Herald & Review Voices: Reporters introduce a new podcast series called 'Work Friends'
Herald & Review Voices: Reporters introduce a new podcast series called 'Work Friends'

Herald & Review Voices features conversations with Herald & Review writers, editors and our readers.

Reporters Analisa TrofimukKennedy Nolen and Matt Flaten gather to recap popular culture staples of 2019 in a new series called 'Work Friends.'

Work Friends - pilot episode

The trio covers everything from the egg that broke the internet to baby Yoda to Old Town Road. Flaten also reveals his secret celebrity connections.

Kardashians in Greece

Sports reporter Matt Flaten snapped a photo of Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and the pair's daughter Penelope while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece April 29, 2013.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

