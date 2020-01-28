Herald & Review Work Friends: Reporters talk current happenings in sports, crime, pop culture world

"Work Friends" is a series in which colleagues discuss topics of pop culture they are obsessed with at the moment or absolutely despise.

"Who knows what stories will be revealed as we talk about pop culture with our work friends?" sports reporter Matt Flaten said.

In Work Friends episode two, reporters Kennedy Nolen, Analisa Trofimuk and Matt Flaten discuss the reboot of Punk'd, Kobe Bryant's death, the Grammy's, updates on the case of two missing Idaho children and other random topics that come up.

If you have suggestions or ideas for "Work Friends," contact Kennedy Nolen at 217-421-6985 or knolen@herald-review.com

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

