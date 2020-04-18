Heyworth rock festival, July 4 festivities still on schedule, but Hey Days canceled

Previously, the board approved borrowing $500,000 from the First State Bank of Bloomington to finance the event. That money would be used for expenses such as deposits for bands and promotional material, prior to the event. Last month, officials said total expenses could surpass $1.1 million, but projected revenues were estimated at more than $2 million.

The rock festival is one of the most historic events in the history of Heyworth. The event was controversial with Heyworth residents at the time. Some residents didn’t want to see a rock festival and others saw a chance to make profit. A court injunction to halt the festival was served to Lewis as the event opened. He ignored those orders and was charged and eventually found guilty of criminal contempt.

He was reported to have taken $200,000 stuffed in sleeping bags to the bank after the festival then disappeared an

“Village officials continue to closely monitor the situation,” he said. “Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our community.”

The board also held off on making a decision on the Fourth of July, since a decision didn’t have to be made until next month. The Heyworth Centennial Park plays host to the event which includes a fishing derby, a mud volleyball tournament, food, music and a fireworks display.

