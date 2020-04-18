Heyworth rock festival, July 4 festivities still on schedule, but Hey Days canceled

HEYWORTH — Heyworth officials are moving forward with plans for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival and Fourth of July activities.
For now.
The Village Board on Thursday night voted to cancel the 33rd annual Hey Days celebration planned for June 4 to 7 due to the coronavirus threat. There was no mention of attempting to reschedule the festival which features bands, carnival rides and family entertainment.
“We have situations where we have contracts outstanding and we have 30-day cancellation notices attached to those contracts,” said Village Administrator Geoff Dodd. “We need to make a decision on what our intent is with that event in order to invoke our cancellation clause without penalty. The likelihood of being able to have Hey Days is very, very small based on the current dynamics.”
After a 75-minute executive session, which included a discussion on potential litigation, the board decided to take no action on an agenda item to cancel a proposed three-day event beginning Aug. 28 to celebrate the rock festival.
In 1970, David Lewis, who owned a 320-acre farm by Kickapoo Creek near Heyworth, held the Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival, which was inspired by Woodstock a year earlier. The festival featured music, including some legends such as B.B. King, Genesis with Phil Collins, Ted Nugent, and an up and coming band from Champaign called REO Speedwagon. An estimated 60,000 people attended the event held over Labor Day Weekend.
Previously, the board approved borrowing $500,000 from the First State Bank of Bloomington to finance the event. That money would be used for expenses such as deposits for bands and promotional material, prior to the event. Last month, officials said total expenses could surpass $1.1 million, but projected revenues were estimated at more than $2 million.
The rock festival is one of the most historic events in the history of Heyworth. The event was controversial with Heyworth residents at the time. Some residents didn’t want to see a rock festival and others saw a chance to make profit. A court injunction to halt the festival was served to Lewis as the event opened. He ignored those orders and was charged and eventually found guilty of criminal contempt.
He was reported to have taken $200,000 stuffed in sleeping bags to the bank after the festival then disappeared an
Mayor Todd Zalucha said the decisions on the Fourth of July and rock festival anniversary will be made in a few weeks.
“Village officials continue to closely monitor the situation,” he said. “Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our community.”
The board also held off on making a decision on the Fourth of July, since a decision didn’t have to be made until next month. The Heyworth Centennial Park plays host to the event which includes a fishing derby, a mud volleyball tournament, food, music and a fireworks display.
