How 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' demonstrates Marvel's approach to TV

"He's been deprogrammed and he can no longer hide from all that baggage," says Spellman. "He's engaged with trying to confront it but he has too much guilt and too much regret to confront it the right way. His story is embodied in a real person, and we get the feeling that if he fails to make amends with this real person, he'll never ever shake that burden off his back."

That the series is a buddy two-hander was one of the parameters Marvel set up before Spellman was hired for the job. But he says he knew the pairing would work after seeing their short exchange inside the car in "Captain America: Civil War" (2016). Spellman explains that after Marvel creates story arenas to start the conversation around the direction of the series, it also provides a list of characters that are available to be pulled from (although, as the studio announces new projects, that list can change). The focus is on telling an organic story, which means any Easter eggs or any possible threads leading to other areas within the MCU generally come later.

On the surface, "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's" high-caliber action makes the series difficult to distinguish from the tentpole films the MCU is known for. And that's the point.