Investigation Discovery to air story with Central Illinois ties
The Investigation Discovery channel is airing a feature on a case with central Illinois ties.

The episode, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m., deals with the murder investigation of Lindsay Harris.

The 21-year-old Harris was last seen alive May 4, 2005, on a Bank of America camera in Henderson, Nevada. She was reportedly seen after that on the Las Vegas strip before disappearing. Family told authorities she was missing.

On May 21, 2005, a group of children discovered a severed leg on Interstate 55, near Divernon, 20 miles south of Springfield. Less than 24 hours later, authorities found a second leg. Both legs were eventually positively identified and linked directly to Harris.

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation and it remains active today.

The episode, which features interviews with two current and one retired ISP investigators, re-airs at 1 a.m. Monday and at 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

