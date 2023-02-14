DECATUR — The 217 Day Expo and Fashion Show will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 US Route 36.

Admission is $5.

The event will feature approximately 30 vendors with networking through their entrepreneurship. Visitors will have the opportunity to view a fashion show displaying various clothing lines, participate in raffles and listen to motivational speakers.

Entertainment will be provided at 8 p.m. by Foo Gang.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Notable companies founded by Black entrepreneurs Notable companies founded by Black entrepreneurs James Forten: Sailmaker and abolitionist Paul Cuffee: Whaler and merchant Thomas Jennings: First African American patent-holder Stephen Smith: Lumber business owner Clara Brown: Laundry tycoon and gold mine investor Lewis Temple: Blacksmith and abolitionist Lunsford Lane: Enterprising salesman William Leidesdorff: Real estate mogul and trade aficionado Frederick Douglass: The North Star Samuel T. Wilcox: Wholesale and retail grocery Christiana Carteaux Bannister: The ‘hair doctress’ Joseph Lee: Woodland Park Hotel Sarah E. Goode: Foldaway bed inventor Granville Woods: Woods Electric Company Charles H. James: C.H. James & Co. John Merrick: Co-founder, North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company Alonzo Herndon: Atlanta Life Robert Reed Church: Solvent Savings Bank and Trust Sarah Breedlove: Madam C. J. Walker Manufacturing Company Elijah McCoy: Elijah McCoy Manufacturing Company Leon H. Washington Jr.: The Los Angeles Sentinel John H. Johnson: Johnson Publishing Company, Inc. Rose Meta Morgan: Freedom National Bank Mamon Powers Sr.: Powers and Sons Construction Company Kevin Cohee: Unity Bank & Trust Company Edward Lewis, Clarence O. Smith, Cecil Hollingsworth, and Jonathan Blount: Essence Communications Inc. Earl G. Graves Sr.: Black Enterprise magazine Janice Bryant Howroyd: ActOne Group Sheila and Robert L. Johnson: BET Reginald F. Lewis: TLC Beatrice International Holdings, Inc. Chris Gardner: Gardner Rich & Co. Oprah Winfrey: Harpo Studios David Steward: World Wide Technology Daymond Garfield John: FUBU Sean Combs: Bad Boy Entertainment George Foreman: Foreman Grill Jay-Z: Roc-A-Fella Records Albert R. Grace Jr.: Loop Capital Markets Ronald E. Hall Sr.: Bridgewater Interiors Rebecca Enonchong: AppsTech Robert Smith: Vista Equity Partners Ulysses Lee 'Junior' Bridgeman: Manna, Inc. Andrea and Henry Jackson: Millennium Steel Service William ‘Bill’ Cooley: Systems Electro Coating Sheila C. Johnson: Salamander Hotels & Resorts Dr. Dre: Beats Billy R. Vickers: Modular Assembly Innovations LLC Virgil Abloh: Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Morgan DeBaun: Blavity Troy D. Taylor: Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC