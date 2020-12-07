 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A slice of cheer: Sponsors teeing up the Decatur Park District's first Trees on Tees event
0 comments
alert featured
TEEING IT UP

A slice of cheer: Sponsors teeing up the Decatur Park District's first Trees on Tees event

{{featured_button_text}}
Trees on the Tees 4 120720.JPG

Kim Fields, co-owner of the local Papa Murphy's, wanted to show her festive side by decorating a tree for all to see on Monday for The Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, presented by Decatur Building Trades. The outdoor holiday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Kim Fields, co-owner of the local Papa Murphy's, wanted to show her festive side by decorating a tree for all to see.

“With everything going on, people need a little bit of cheer,” she said.

As a sponsor for the first Trees on Tees, Fields knew this event would be a positive opportunity for the community as well as local businesses and organizations. “I had to do one of those trees,” she said. “It’s going to bring so much joy. And if we can be part of that joy, all the better.”

Trees on the Tees 7 120720.JPG

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and other reindeers will be on The Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, presented by Decatur Building Trades. The outdoor holiday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course. The first hour will be reserved for those walking the trail. Reservations, available on the Decatur Park District website, are required.

The Decatur Park District and their sponsors are preparing this week for the Trees on the Tees, presented by Decatur Building Trades. The outdoor holiday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course. The first hour will be reserved for those walking the trail. Reservations, available on the Decatur Park District website, are required.

The natural fir trees lining a path will be decorated by park district staff and sponsors. Santa Claus will also be available for viewing. He will be located behind a large window with microphones available for him to communicate with children passing by.

Trees on the Tees 1 120720.JPG

Santa pilots an airplane representing the Decatur Airport during the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees event.

The Papa Murphy tree will be decorated with red and green ribbons, lights and ornaments. The Christmas colors are coincidentally the same as the company’s. “And the red represents pizza sauce,” Fields said.

Decatur-area homes and businesses asked to join Bright Bulbs contest

The park district departments will have groups of trees inside the main club house. “We did an internal competition,” said Karalee Misner, director of marketing for Decatur Park District.

Viewed from outside, guests will be able to see trees through windows created by various park district staff, including the Park District Police, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Splash Cove, Overlook Adventure Park and the Decatur Airport.

Guests will travel past holes 1, 2, 3 and 9 along the golf course. According to Misner, the route is approximately one-mile long.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Trees on the Tees 2 120720.JPG

A decorated train representing Scovill Zoo is among the displays available for viewing during the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees event.

After checking in, guests will receive a map of the course. Along with the decorated trees and a lighted tunnel, they will be able to see a light show with music and dancers from the park district’s performing arts center. Complimentary hot cocoa and individually wrapped Smores will also be available. “We have fire pits that are set up,” Misner said. “Families can roast their marshmallows while they enjoy the light display and the dancers.”

Trees on the Tees 6 120720.JPG

Ray and Kim Fields, co-owners of the local Papa Murphy's, wanted to show her festive side by decorating a tree for all to see on Monday for The Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, presented by Decatur Building Trades. The outdoor holiday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course. The first hour will be reserved for those walking the trail. Reservations, available on the Decatur Park District website, are required.

Allie Hislope spent Monday morning preparing the tree for Eagle Ridge Assisted Living.

“Our tree theme is home, Welcome Home to Eagle Ridge,” she said. “We have little wooden houses that are painted that represent anybody wanting to make a new place to call home, like Eagle Ridge.”

Sarah Buttz organized the tree for Share Your Spare-Team Tommy, a kidney donation foundation. “We are trying to bring awareness to the community on the desperate need of kidney donations,” she said.

The tree will have ornaments and stretchy bracelets with the words “Share Your Spare” and a sign with statistics. Sarah Buttz’s husband Tom Buttz, a retired Decatur police officer, passed away a year ago waiting for a kidney.

Hislope and Buttz helped each other decorating their trees. “Mine is way out there,” Hislope said about the distance between the Eagle Ridge tree and the clubhouse.

Trees on the Tees 3 120720.JPG

Kim Fields, co-owner of the local Papa Murphy's, wanted to show her festive side by decorating a tree for all to see on Monday for The Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, presented by Decatur Building Trades. The outdoor holiday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course. The first hour will be reserved for those walking the trail. Reservations, available on the Decatur Park District website, are required.

To decorate an outdoor tree, sponsors have their challenges. The trees will be on display for two weeks. “It’s kind of tricky with the weather-resistance stuff,” Fields said.

To make the tree distinctively Papa Murphy’s, Fields made sure to add as many pizza ornaments as she could find. “I have a lot of these,” she said.

Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: Trees on the Tees

WHEN: 5 p.m. for walkers; 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and 17 through 20

WHERE: Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 Weaver Road, Forsyth

COST: $3 for walkers; $6 for riders; scholarships available

ON THE WEB: www.decatur-parks.org/blog/trees-on-the-tees

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News