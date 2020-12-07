A slice of cheer: Sponsors teeing up the Decatur Park District's first Trees on Tees event

DECATUR — Kim Fields, co-owner of the local Papa Murphy's, wanted to show her festive side by decorating a tree for all to see.
“With everything going on, people need a little bit of cheer,” she said.
As a sponsor for the first Trees on Tees, Fields knew this event would be a positive opportunity for the community as well as local businesses and organizations. “I had to do one of those trees,” she said. “It’s going to bring so much joy. And if we can be part of that joy, all the better.”
The Decatur Park District and their sponsors are preparing this week for the Trees on the Tees, presented by Decatur Building Trades. The outdoor holiday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 20 at the Hickory Point Golf Course. The first hour will be reserved for those walking the trail. Reservations, available on the Decatur Park District website, are required.
The natural fir trees lining a path will be decorated by park district staff and sponsors. Santa Claus will also be available for viewing. He will be located behind a large window with microphones available for him to communicate with children passing by.
The Papa Murphy tree will be decorated with red and green ribbons, lights and ornaments. The Christmas colors are coincidentally the same as the company’s. “And the red represents pizza sauce,” Fields said.
The park district departments will have groups of trees inside the main club house. “We did an internal competition,” said Karalee Misner, director of marketing for Decatur Park District.
Viewed from outside, guests will be able to see trees through windows created by various park district staff, including the Park District Police, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Splash Cove, Overlook Adventure Park and the Decatur Airport.
Guests will travel past holes 1, 2, 3 and 9 along the golf course. According to Misner, the route is approximately one-mile long.
Support Local Journalism
After checking in, guests will receive a map of the course. Along with the decorated trees and a lighted tunnel, they will be able to see a light show with music and dancers from the park district’s performing arts center. Complimentary hot cocoa and individually wrapped Smores will also be available. “We have fire pits that are set up,” Misner said. “Families can roast their marshmallows while they enjoy the light display and the dancers.”
Allie Hislope spent Monday morning preparing the tree for Eagle Ridge Assisted Living.
“Our tree theme is home, Welcome Home to Eagle Ridge,” she said. “We have little wooden houses that are painted that represent anybody wanting to make a new place to call home, like Eagle Ridge.”
Sarah Buttz organized the tree for Share Your Spare-Team Tommy, a kidney donation foundation. “We are trying to bring awareness to the community on the desperate need of kidney donations,” she said.
The tree will have ornaments and stretchy bracelets with the words “Share Your Spare” and a sign with statistics. Sarah Buttz’s husband Tom Buttz, a retired Decatur police officer, passed away a year ago waiting for a kidney.
Hislope and Buttz helped each other decorating their trees. “Mine is way out there,” Hislope said about the distance between the Eagle Ridge tree and the clubhouse.
To decorate an outdoor tree, sponsors have their challenges. The trees will be on display for two weeks. “It’s kind of tricky with the weather-resistance stuff,” Fields said.
To make the tree distinctively Papa Murphy’s, Fields made sure to add as many pizza ornaments as she could find. “I have a lot of these,” she said.
Christmas in Decatur's Central Park through the years
1931
Santa House 7 12.20.18.JPG
Travis_Crosby 12.20.18.JPG
Central Park Santa House 11.15.18.jpg
Santa is here
MEMORY LANE
Santa house
Santa House in Central Park
Santa House 5 11.2.17.jpg
"I want everything"
Santa checks in
World War I
Arriving in style
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Hold your hats
Visiting Santa
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!