A slice of cheer: Sponsors teeing up the Decatur Park District's first Trees on Tees event

The natural fir trees lining a path will be decorated by park district staff and sponsors. Santa Claus will also be available for viewing. He will be located behind a large window with microphones available for him to communicate with children passing by.

The Papa Murphy tree will be decorated with red and green ribbons, lights and ornaments. The Christmas colors are coincidentally the same as the company’s. “And the red represents pizza sauce,” Fields said.

The park district departments will have groups of trees inside the main club house. “We did an internal competition,” said Karalee Misner, director of marketing for Decatur Park District.

Viewed from outside, guests will be able to see trees through windows created by various park district staff, including the Park District Police, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Splash Cove, Overlook Adventure Park and the Decatur Airport.

Guests will travel past holes 1, 2, 3 and 9 along the golf course. According to Misner, the route is approximately one-mile long.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}