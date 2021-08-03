Amazing Xscapes looks to bring multiple new escape rooms to Springfield

There's two new family-friendly adventures coming to Springfield next month for you to escape from.

Family-trio Rick Briggs, Brett Moore and Nathan Millspaugh are in the process of building the first two sets for Amazing Xscapes, a new escape room opening in Springfield by September.

"This was a chance for me to bring an attraction to Springfield that we could all be proud of and enjoy," said Briggs, who has spent decades engineering theme park attractions. "We're calling it a kind of Orlando-level-themed attraction for Springfield."

At launch, Amazing Xscapes will boast two escape rooms featuring themed-videos and special effects: one centered around a spy-themed diamond heist with the other room featuring an Egyptian sarcophagus. (Spoiler alert: there's a mummy in that room).

"(The first) room is like a heist super spy room," said Millspaugh, who worked in special effects for movie and TV productions for 18 years. "So you have to get in and take back what the evil villain took from you and save the world."

Amazing Xscapes partnered with Springfield-based The Storyteller Studios to produce original short-film productions that will air alongside the escape room to give it a more movie-like feel, Millspaugh said.

The spy room instantly evokes similarities to various scenes in a James Bond with ice-foam lining the walls. The main villain also bears an obvious resemblance to Dr. Evil in from Austin Powers series.

"It's really an adventure is what you're doing," Briggs said. "You're not really trying to escape the rooms anymore, but that's just kind of the nomenclature of what this is called."

The Egyptian room, meanwhile, features plenty of weight-based keys and traps alongside plenty of tropes typically found in video games and cinema. Millspaugh joked there won't be any Indiana Jones-sized boulders rolling at escapees, however.

"Basically, it's the curse of the mummy type of room, so you have to go in there, you're kind of an explorer and you have to basically best the mummy to escape," Millspaugh said.

The last room under construction is akin to the hit show "Stranger Things," though it won't be open until at least the winter. Millspaugh said they'll likely rotate rooms in future years.

"It's a 1980s theme," Briggs said about the room. "This family disappeared in 1985 and the house is exactly the way it was when they disappeared. So you get to step in and find out what happened to them."

Amazing Xscapes will also have a mobile-tent that doubles as an escape room that'll be available to rent for outings. The business, located in the strip mall at 1650 Wabash Ave., will also have a party room to rent.

Millspaugh will be Amazing Xscapes' game master after spending several years running Escape Springfield, an escape room that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic that used to be located along Chatham Road.

Briggs said he's getting into the escape room business with Millspaugh and Moore, his sons-in-law, to bring an attraction to his hometown of Springfield.

"I've worked all over the world," Briggs said, "but I don't ever do work in Springfield. ... So that's one reason that I was really excited about building this room with the guys, so that we could build something new in Springfield."

Amazing Xscapes will be open Wednesday through Sunday beginning Sept. 1, Millspaugh said. Times will be available to book online at amazingxscapes.com

Briggs said rooms are family-friendly and are suited for those who are at least 8 years old. Groups range from two to 10 but there won't be any random pairings, Millspaugh said, meaning a room is reserved for whoever booked it during that timeframe.

