Arcola Broomcorn Festival to celebrate its 50th year

ARCOLA — Organizers of the upcoming Arcola Broom Corn festival plan to offer a mix of returning favorite and new activities as they celebrate 50 years of this annual event.

The 50th festival is scheduled to begin with craft and food vendors opening at 10 a.m. Friday and then continue through 5 p.m. Sunday downtown. The carnival will open at noon daily.

Long-time Broom Corn volunteer Pat Monahan said this event began in the early 1970s when Arcola became one of the first area communities to hold an annual fall festival on a fixed date, the weekend after Labor Day in this case. He said Arcola's festival has been fortunate throughout the decades to have many dedicated volunteers.

"I think the future of the Broom Corn Festival is going to be bright. Everyone is real proud of it and they want to see it continue and prosper," Monahan said in one of several festival history videos posted on the Arcola Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Chamber Executive Director Angie Miller said last year would have been the 50th festival, but the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the celebration being shifted to this year.

Miller said the celebration will include a new activity with the Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative offering tethered hot air balloon rides Saturday afternoon downtown, weather permitting. She said the balloon also may fly over the 5K and 10K foot races starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Moore Park.

The National Broom Sweeping contest at 4 p.m. Friday will be among the returning activities. The festival and this contest honor Arcola's heritage as a center of broom corn farming and broom production. The festival also has been hosting a National Craft Broom Contest in recent years, with entries on display from artisans throughout the country.

On the official Broom Corn schedule, the annual parade at 3 p.m. Saturday is billed as a "huge parade."

"The parade is always a big draw for us. We have one of the biggest parades in Central Illinois," Miller said, adding the procession's long route winds through town and offers many vantage points. She said new additions to this year's 50th festival parade will include a "Jurassic Park" style Jeep and a "Back to the Future" style DeLorean.

Volunteers John "Corky" and Billie Jean Clark will serve as parade grand marshals and will also be honored during a reception at 3 p.m. Friday.

Broom Corn's parade also will again feature a large contingent of Arcola's Lawn Rangers, a “precision lawn mower drill team” founded in 1980. Co-founder Monahan said their team began as a group of parade "hecklers" that decided to find a role to play in the procession.

"We kind of did an assessment of our talent level and we decided, well, probably pushing mowers and twirling brooms was the extent of our abilities," Monahan said. Still, the attention they gained eventually led to the team marching in the 2003 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade with then U.S. Senate candidate Barack Obama and in his 2009 presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C.

Other Broom Corn activities will include live music throughout the weekend in the beer tent and a free concert by Eagles tribute band Rockin' Chair at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Oak Street stage. That stage will also be the venue for an event honoring first responders at noon Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

