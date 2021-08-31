AROUND FARM PROGRESS: Big trucks, little trucks and farmers from far away

In a tent adjacent to the concert stage, members of the National Micro-Mini Tractor Pullers Association competed against each other to see whose 1/16th scale tractor can pull the furthest.

Todd Coulter, president of the NMMTPA, said the micro-mini events attract people from all across the U.S. with some members even visiting from Maryland to just compete in the Farm Progress Show event.

There are six classes and competitions happen on the state and national level, with events across the Midwest.

“As far as getting involved and started, we’re working on putting together some kits and there are actually some tractors for sale here,” Coulter said. “If you’re interested, we’ll get you connected to the right that could get one built for you.”