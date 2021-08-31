AROUND FARM PROGRESS: Big trucks, little trucks and farmers from far away

Monstermax 2 puts visitors to the test
Equipped with the world's largest agricultural tires, social media personality Cody Detwiler – otherwise known as WhistlinDiesel – displayed his newly engineered lifted truck, the Monstermax 2, and hosted a quick pull-up contest off the truck’s hitch.
“We basically wanted to see and learn more about the new farm equipment,” said Gabe Spann, senior at New Berlin High School and an FFA member. “Also we wanted to see WhistlinDiesel’s truck, which was cool because we got to hear the massive battleship horn.”
Capable of more than 1,600 horsepower, the truck is standing on four Goodyear Farm LSW1400/30R46 tires made by Titan and weights in around 40,000 empty.
Working a long way from home
Over 8,000 miles away from home, a group of South African farmers visited the Farm Progress Show on Tuesday to take a break before this fall's harvest, which will be spent in Illinois.
Francois Reinecke, a crop farm operator who coordinates the Frontier Farms program locally, works with nonimmigrant people through the H-2A agricultural visa program that allows them to come to the U.S. to perform labor and services temporarily or by season. The group is working in Monticello.
Reinecke, who came to the U.S. in 2013 from South Africa, said they were at the show to see any new equipment for corn and soybean farming and explore the possibilities of trading some of their older equipment.
“We like the experience and we’re looking forward to the future of Illinois farming,” Reinecke said.
Micro-mini tractors go head-to-head
In a tent adjacent to the concert stage, members of the National Micro-Mini Tractor Pullers Association competed against each other to see whose 1/16th scale tractor can pull the furthest.
Todd Coulter, president of the NMMTPA, said the micro-mini events attract people from all across the U.S. with some members even visiting from Maryland to just compete in the Farm Progress Show event.
There are six classes and competitions happen on the state and national level, with events across the Midwest.
“As far as getting involved and started, we’re working on putting together some kits and there are actually some tractors for sale here,” Coulter said. “If you’re interested, we’ll get you connected to the right that could get one built for you.”