Kenney to host the annual festival

KENNEY — The Kenney Fall Festival will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, in the downtown area.
The events will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a flag presentation during the opening ceremony. Bingo and entertainment will be part of the evening festivities.
A biscuits and gravy breakfast will begin Saturday's events with the parade to follow at 10 a.m.
Entertainment, vendors, cake walks, jugglers, as well as zoo animals, bounce houses, face painting and the annual chicken dinner will round out the festival.
For more information, call 217-944-2433 or 217-944-2573.
