Central Illinois events for Dec. 26-Jan. 1

EVENTS
TODAY
Family
Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Nightlife
Fabulous Hoedads, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99. $5.
Friday, Dec. 27
Family
Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Madden Arts Center.
READiculous' "Between the Holidays" Show, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Decatur Public Library.
Story Times, 10 a.m., Forsyth Public Library. Ages 2-5.
Tinkering Toddlers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. $8.
Live Music
New Year's Eve Show, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
La Liga: Jonathan Senos and Friends, 9:30 p.m., Donnies.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Dancing
Midnight Express, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madden Arts Center.
Hot Chocolate fun run, 8:30 a.m., Fleet Feet.
Preschool peepers: Feed the birds, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation District.
Super Saturday Recess, 10 a.m. to noon, DISC. Ages 4 to 11.
Nightlife
Antics, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Black Eyed Lillies, 8 p.m., Pop's Place. Road to Memphis Fundraiser
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Stevie Ray Karaoke, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Family
Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Let's Rock, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation District.
Nightlife
Billy Galt & the Blues Deacons, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Monday, Dec. 30
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Dancing
Benny and the Amigos, 6:30 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $10.
Family
Happy Noon Year, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. $2-$10.
New Year's Eve 5K run and walk, 1 p.m., Decatur Family YMCA. $25.
Nightlife
Fabulous Hoedads, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
Lady Luck, 9 p.m., Clinton Eagles.
New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m. Donnies.