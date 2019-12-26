Central Illinois events for Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Central Illinois events for Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Submitting items

Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.

 EVENTS

TODAY 

Family 

Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

 Nightlife 

Fabulous Hoedads, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99. $5.

Friday, Dec. 27 

Family

Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville. 

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Madden Arts Center.

READiculous' "Between the Holidays" Show, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Decatur Public Library.

Story Times, 10 a.m., Forsyth Public Library. Ages 2-5. 

Tinkering Toddlers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. $8.

Live Music

New Year's Eve Show, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello.  

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

La Liga: Jonathan Senos and Friends, 9:30 p.m., Donnies.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Dancing

Midnight Express, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Madden Arts Center.

Hot Chocolate fun run, 8:30 a.m., Fleet Feet.

Preschool peepers: Feed the birds, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation District. 

Super Saturday Recess, 10 a.m. to noon, DISC. Ages 4 to 11. 

Nightlife

Antics, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Black Eyed Lillies, 8 p.m., Pop's Place. Road to Memphis Fundraiser 

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Stevie Ray Karaoke, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 105.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Family

Festival of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville. 

Let's Rock, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation District.  

Nightlife

 Billy Galt & the Blues Deacons, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

 Monday, Dec. 30

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

 Tuesday, Dec. 31

Dancing

Benny and the Amigos, 6:30 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $10.

Family

Happy Noon Year, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. $2-$10.

New Year's Eve 5K run and walk, 1 p.m., Decatur Family YMCA. $25.

Nightlife

Fabulous Hoedads, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 105. 

Lady Luck, 9 p.m., Clinton Eagles.

New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m. Donnies.

