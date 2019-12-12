Central Illinois events for Dec. 12-18
0 comments
Events

Central Illinois events for Dec. 12-18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa House in Central Park

Throughout the week: Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

Submitting items

Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.

EVENTS

TODAY (Thursday, Dec. 12)

 

Dancing

 KYLNTYME, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana.

 Family

Christmas photo shoot, 6 to 8 p.m., Macon County Conservation District. Bring tripod. 

Decatur Community Christmas Celebration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mrs. K Community Center.   

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville. 

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Public Observation Night, 8 to 10 p.m., Millikin University Requarth Observatory, Leighty-Tabor Science Center. 

General Events

Cocktail and Creations: Winter Mosaic tilem 6 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Center.  $25-$30.  

George A. Mueller Beer Co. Celebrates 150 years, 6 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.   

Live Theatre 

Solstice, A concert of dance, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre.  $10.

Nightlife 

BAM, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors 

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Friday, Dec. 13

Family

Blue Docs Rock Film Festival, 6 p.m., Millikin University Commons.  

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Geminid meteor shower, 9 p.m., Friends Creek Conservation Area.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Old-fashioned Christmas, 4 to 7 p.m., downtown Sullivan. Parade, hardy reindeer, carriage rides, music, lighted parade, tree lighting ceremony, Santa visits 

Pathways of Light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. Donation. 

Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park.

Story Times, 10 a.m., Forsyth Public Library. Ages 2-5 

Tinkering Toddlers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. Ages 2 to 4.

Victorian Christmas Candlelight Tours, 5 to 8 p.m., C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton. $5. 

General Events 

Holiday trivia and other festive shenanigans, 6 to 9 p.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. Adults only, $10.

Live Music 

Holiday big Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Decatur Club.  

Live Theatre

"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.  $21.75-$37.50. 

Solstice: A concert of dance, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre.  $10. 

Nightlife 

Chris Bradley, 6:30 p.m., New Moon Cafe.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Dancing

Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Christmas parade, 4:30 p.m., downtown Oreana.

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Fletcher Park Kids Club, 2 p.m., Fletcher Park Recreation Center. $1-$4.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Mammals of Illinois, 11 a.m., Rock Springs Conservation Area.  

Mike Walsh Memorial 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., Bement High School.

Movie: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, 2 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

PG party with Santa, 1 to 3 or 5 to 7 p.m., Scovill Zoo. ages 3-10, $15-$18.

Pathways of light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. Donation.

Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.

Second Saturday Book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.  

Super Saturday Recess, 10 a.m. to noon, DISC. Ages 4 to 11.

General Events 

Cocktails and creations: decoupage, 1 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Center.  $17-$20.   

Live Music 

"A Very Postmodern Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.  $25-$50.  

Holiday big Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Decatur Club.   

Prophecy Show, a tribute to the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.  

Live Theatre 

"Elf the Musical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.  $21.75-$37.50.

Solstice: A concert of dance, 2 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre.  $10 

Nightlife 

DJ Cindy karaoke, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 105.

Decatur Big Band Christmas Show, 4 p.m., Lock, Stock & Barrel.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Johnny Vodka, 9 p.m., Pop's Place.

Ugly Sweater Night with Russ Howard Music, 5 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, Westervelt.   

West End Boogie, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99. 

Sunday, Dec. 15 

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.

Snake and turtle show, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation area.  

Live Theatre

"Elf the Musical,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.  $21.75-$37.50. 

Nightlife 

Mary Jo Curry, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

Monday, Dec. 16 

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Seniors 

Cards: 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness: 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Seniors 

Senior lunch, noon, Johns Hill Senior Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park. 

Live Theatre 

"Elf the Musical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.  $21.75-$37.50. 

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Seniors

December birthdays, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News