Central Illinois events for Dec. 12-18

EVENTS
TODAY (Thursday, Dec. 12)
Dancing
KYLNTYME, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana.
Family
Christmas photo shoot, 6 to 8 p.m., Macon County Conservation District. Bring tripod.
Decatur Community Christmas Celebration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mrs. K Community Center.
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Public Observation Night, 8 to 10 p.m., Millikin University Requarth Observatory, Leighty-Tabor Science Center.
General Events
Cocktail and Creations: Winter Mosaic tilem 6 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Center. $25-$30.
George A. Mueller Beer Co. Celebrates 150 years, 6 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
Live Theatre
Solstice, A concert of dance, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10.
Nightlife
BAM, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Friday, Dec. 13
Family
Blue Docs Rock Film Festival, 6 p.m., Millikin University Commons.
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Geminid meteor shower, 9 p.m., Friends Creek Conservation Area.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Old-fashioned Christmas, 4 to 7 p.m., downtown Sullivan. Parade, hardy reindeer, carriage rides, music, lighted parade, tree lighting ceremony, Santa visits
Pathways of Light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. Donation.
Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park.
Story Times, 10 a.m., Forsyth Public Library. Ages 2-5
Tinkering Toddlers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. Ages 2 to 4.
Victorian Christmas Candlelight Tours, 5 to 8 p.m., C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton. $5.
General Events
Holiday trivia and other festive shenanigans, 6 to 9 p.m., Children's Museum of Illinois. Adults only, $10.
Live Music
Holiday big Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Decatur Club.
Live Theatre
"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Solstice: A concert of dance, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10.
Nightlife
Chris Bradley, 6:30 p.m., New Moon Cafe.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Dancing
Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Christmas parade, 4:30 p.m., downtown Oreana.
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Fletcher Park Kids Club, 2 p.m., Fletcher Park Recreation Center. $1-$4.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Mammals of Illinois, 11 a.m., Rock Springs Conservation Area.
Mike Walsh Memorial 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., Bement High School.
Movie: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, 2 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
PG party with Santa, 1 to 3 or 5 to 7 p.m., Scovill Zoo. ages 3-10, $15-$18.
Pathways of light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. Donation.
Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.
Second Saturday Book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Super Saturday Recess, 10 a.m. to noon, DISC. Ages 4 to 11.
General Events
Cocktails and creations: decoupage, 1 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Center. $17-$20.
Live Music
"A Very Postmodern Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $25-$50.
Holiday big Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Decatur Club.
Prophecy Show, a tribute to the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.
Live Theatre
"Elf the Musical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Solstice: A concert of dance, 2 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10
Nightlife
DJ Cindy karaoke, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
Decatur Big Band Christmas Show, 4 p.m., Lock, Stock & Barrel.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Johnny Vodka, 9 p.m., Pop's Place.
Ugly Sweater Night with Russ Howard Music, 5 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, Westervelt.
West End Boogie, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.
Snake and turtle show, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Conservation area.
Live Theatre
"Elf the Musical,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Mary Jo Curry, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Monday, Dec. 16
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Seniors
Cards: 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness: 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Seniors
Senior lunch, noon, Johns Hill Senior Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park.
Live Theatre
"Elf the Musical," 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Seniors
December birthdays, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.