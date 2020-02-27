Central Illinois events for Feb. 27-March 4
Events

Central Illinois events for Feb. 27-March 4

Thursday, Feb. 27

Dancing

Benny and the Amigos, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

FFA breakfast, 6:30 a.m., Mount Zion High School cafeteria. Donations.

Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.  

Social worker is in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.  

General Events

True Colors, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.  

Cocktails & Creations: Acrylic Pour Upcycled Records and More, 6 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council.  $20-$23.

Tax preparation for low income, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.  

Nightlife

All Star Shuffle Band, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Friday, Feb. 28

Family

Black History Month Prestigious Melanin Awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Millikin University University Commons.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Dancing

Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Leap Day Nature Walk, 10 a.m., Macon County Conservation District.  

General Events

Experience the Hops, 1 to 11 p.m., Allerton Mansion, Monticello. $5-$89.

Tax preparation for low income, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.  

Live Music

Beethoven 250 Anniversary Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Leap into spring by Juvae Jazz Society, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. $10-$30.

Nightlife

Bad Medicine, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.

The Remedy, 8 p.m., Pop's Place.

Sunday, March 1

Family

Benefit for the Rice Family, noon, KTs Korn Krib, Latham.  $5 per person or $10 per family with a meal included.  

Live Music

Wind Ensemble III, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.  

Monday, March 2

General Events

Volunteer Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Decatur YMCA.

Seniors

AARP Income Tax assistance, 8:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Wednesday, March 4

Family

Guided Drama by Drama Donna, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Queen of Hearts and Karaoke, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

 

