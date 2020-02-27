Central Illinois events for Feb. 27-March 4

Submitting items
Thursday, Feb. 27
Dancing
Benny and the Amigos, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
FFA breakfast, 6:30 a.m., Mount Zion High School cafeteria. Donations.
Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Social worker is in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
General Events
True Colors, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Cocktails & Creations: Acrylic Pour Upcycled Records and More, 6 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council. $20-$23.
Tax preparation for low income, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Nightlife
All Star Shuffle Band, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Friday, Feb. 28
Family
Black History Month Prestigious Melanin Awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Millikin University University Commons.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Dancing
Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Leap Day Nature Walk, 10 a.m., Macon County Conservation District.
General Events
Experience the Hops, 1 to 11 p.m., Allerton Mansion, Monticello. $5-$89.
Tax preparation for low income, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Live Music
Beethoven 250 Anniversary Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
Leap into spring by Juvae Jazz Society, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. $10-$30.
Nightlife
Bad Medicine, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
The Remedy, 8 p.m., Pop's Place.
Sunday, March 1
Family
Benefit for the Rice Family, noon, KTs Korn Krib, Latham. $5 per person or $10 per family with a meal included.
Live Music
Wind Ensemble III, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
Monday, March 2
General Events
Volunteer Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, Decatur YMCA.
Seniors
AARP Income Tax assistance, 8:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Wednesday, March 4
Family
Guided Drama by Drama Donna, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Queen of Hearts and Karaoke, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.