Central Illinois events for Feb. 20-26
Events

Central Illinois events for Feb. 20-26

athens

Submitting items

Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.

EVENTS

Thursday, Feb. 20

Dancing

Backroad Country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Mary Mahoney, first African American Registered Nurse, noon, Millikin University University Commons.

Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Social worker is in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

General Events

Junior Umpire Clinic, 5 p.m., The Hitter's Count. $12.

Tax preparation for low income, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Live Theatre

"Pirates of Penzance," 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.

Nightlife

BAM, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Dr. Dave's Songwriter Showcase, 8-p.m., Donnie's.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Friday, Feb. 21

Family

Movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," 7 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.

Live Music

Cindy and Ron Crawford, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello.

Live Theatre

"39 Steps," 7:30 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.

"Pirates of Penzance," 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.

Ballet Folclorico nacional de Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $10-$25.

Nightlife

Bic & The Fine Points, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Family

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Argenta-Oreana Fire Department. $7.

Daddy Daughter Sweetheart Dance, 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School. $25-$30.

Movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," 2 and 7 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.

Owl Prowl, 8 p.m., Griswold Conservation Area. $2.

General Events

A night in Greece, 6 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Gardening Insights, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richland Community College. $35.

Mardi Gras Celebration, 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus. $35.

Tax preparation for low income, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Live Music

Clarinet Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Millikin University Perkinson Hall.

Live Theatre

"39 Steps," 7:30 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.

"Pirates of Penzance,” 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Flipside of Fame, 8 p.m., Pop's Place.

Pizzazz, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Rock United: Oakwood Mardi Gras Bar Crawl, 6 p.m., Donnie's.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Family

Movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.

Shape note singing, 2 p.m., Macon County Conservation District.

Live Music

Percussion Ensemble Synergy, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Live Theatre

"39 Steps," 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.

"Pirates of Penzance," 2 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.

Nightlife

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band in Concert, 2 p.m., Bargenta, Argenta.

Dave Lumsden Band and Southside Denny, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

Monday, Feb. 24

General Events

Adult coloring night, 5 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Movie "An American Journey to Change," 5 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Seniors

Health and wellness/craft class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Family

Guided Drama by Drama Donna, 4 to 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

General Events

Herald & Review meet up with customers, noon, Wilflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Queen of Hearts, & Karaoke, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

 

