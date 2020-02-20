Central Illinois events for Feb. 20-26

Submitting items

Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.

EVENTS

Thursday, Feb. 20

Dancing

Backroad Country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Mary Mahoney, first African American Registered Nurse, noon, Millikin University University Commons.