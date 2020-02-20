Central Illinois events for Feb. 20-26

Submitting items
Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.
EVENTS
Submitting items
Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Dancing
Backroad Country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Mary Mahoney, first African American Registered Nurse, noon, Millikin University University Commons.
Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Social worker is in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
General Events
Junior Umpire Clinic, 5 p.m., The Hitter's Count. $12.
Tax preparation for low income, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Live Theatre
"Pirates of Penzance," 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.
Nightlife
BAM, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Dr. Dave's Songwriter Showcase, 8-p.m., Donnie's.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Friday, Feb. 21
Family
Movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," 7 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.
Live Music
Cindy and Ron Crawford, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello.
Live Theatre
"39 Steps," 7:30 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.
"Pirates of Penzance," 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.
Ballet Folclorico nacional de Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $10-$25.
Nightlife
Bic & The Fine Points, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Family
Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Argenta-Oreana Fire Department. $7.
Daddy Daughter Sweetheart Dance, 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School. $25-$30.
Movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," 2 and 7 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.
Owl Prowl, 8 p.m., Griswold Conservation Area. $2.
General Events
A night in Greece, 6 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
You have free articles remaining.
Gardening Insights, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Richland Community College. $35.
Mardi Gras Celebration, 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus. $35.
Tax preparation for low income, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Live Music
Clarinet Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Millikin University Perkinson Hall.
Live Theatre
"39 Steps," 7:30 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.
"Pirates of Penzance,” 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Flipside of Fame, 8 p.m., Pop's Place.
Pizzazz, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Rock United: Oakwood Mardi Gras Bar Crawl, 6 p.m., Donnie's.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Family
Movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.
Shape note singing, 2 p.m., Macon County Conservation District.
Live Music
Percussion Ensemble Synergy, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
Live Theatre
"39 Steps," 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.
"Pirates of Penzance," 2 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $10-$20.
Nightlife
Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band in Concert, 2 p.m., Bargenta, Argenta.
Dave Lumsden Band and Southside Denny, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Monday, Feb. 24
General Events
Adult coloring night, 5 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Movie "An American Journey to Change," 5 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Seniors
Health and wellness/craft class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Family
Guided Drama by Drama Donna, 4 to 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
General Events
Herald & Review meet up with customers, noon, Wilflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Queen of Hearts, & Karaoke, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.