Central Illinois events for Jan. 23-29

Submitting items
Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.
EVENTS
Thursday, Jan. 23
Dancing
Midnight Express, 7 p.m., Pla-mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
General Events
Landscape and Deep sky photography, 6 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.
Nightlife
All Star Shuffle Band, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Friday, Jan. 24
Live Theatre
Ross Bennett, 8 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $20 in advance; $25 at the door.
Nightlife
Antics, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Back From Break, 8:30 p.m., Donnie's. $5.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
January party, 11 a.m., Salvation Army. $3.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Dancing
Generation 3, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Child fingerprint and safety, 9 to 11 a.m., Long Creek Township Community Center.
Father/daughter dinner dance, 5 p.m., Hickory Point Banquet Facility, Forsyth. Ages 5-12.
Furry Scurry 5k/1mile, 9 a.m., Forsyth Village Park. $25 adults $15 for kids.
Super Saturday Recess, 10 a.m. to noon, DISC. Ages 4 to 11.
General Events
Trivia night, 6 p.m., Richland Community College Shilling Community Center. $10 per person, up to 8 on team.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Greg Glick Band, 8 p.m., Pop's Place.
Pizzazz, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Family
Native American Games and lifestyles, 2 p.m., Macon County Conservation District.
Nightlife
William Marsala Band, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Monday, Jan. 27
General Events
Auditions for Greater Decatur Chorale, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Poage Arts and Recreation Center.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Live Music
Mid-Day Music, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Madden Arts Center.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.