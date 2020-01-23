Central Illinois events for Jan. 23-29
0 comments
Events

Central Illinois events for Jan. 23-29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
012320-dec-lif-childidkits

Child fingerprint and safety, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Long Creek Township Community Center.

 Lee News Service, Kevin Kilhoffer

Submitting items

Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.

EVENTS

Thursday, Jan. 23

Dancing

Midnight Express, 7 p.m., Pla-mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

General Events

Landscape and Deep sky photography, 6 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.  

Nightlife

All Star Shuffle Band, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Friday, Jan. 24

Live Theatre

Ross Bennett, 8 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.  $20 in advance; $25 at the door.

Nightlife

Antics, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Back From Break, 8:30 p.m., Donnie's. $5.  

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

January party, 11 a.m., Salvation Army. $3.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Dancing

Generation 3, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Child fingerprint and safety, 9 to 11 a.m., Long Creek Township Community Center.

Father/daughter dinner dance, 5 p.m., Hickory Point Banquet Facility, Forsyth. Ages 5-12.

Furry Scurry 5k/1mile, 9 a.m., Forsyth Village Park. $25 adults $15 for kids.  

Super Saturday Recess, 10 a.m. to noon, DISC. Ages 4 to 11.

General Events

Trivia night, 6 p.m., Richland Community College Shilling Community Center. $10 per person, up to 8 on team.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Greg Glick Band, 8 p.m., Pop's Place.

Pizzazz, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Family

Native American Games and lifestyles, 2 p.m., Macon County Conservation District.  

Nightlife

William Marsala Band, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

Monday, Jan. 27

General Events

Auditions for Greater Decatur Chorale, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Poage Arts and Recreation Center.  

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Live Music

Mid-Day Music, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Madden Arts Center.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News