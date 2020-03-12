Central Illinois events for March 12-18

Submitting items
Thursday, March 12
Dancing
KYLNTYME, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana.
Family
Krafty things with Katie, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Minicamp: Exploring Foxes, 9:30 a.m., Rock Springs Nature Center. Ages 1-5. $6.
Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
General Events
Adult coloring night: True Colors, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Cocktails & Creations: Peacock Painting on Canvas, 6 p.m., Madden Arts Center. $17-$20.
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Skeeter Creek, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Decatur Senior Citizen Freeze Sign-Up Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Decatur Township Assessor Office.
Prescription drug costs by Sen. Andy Manar, 6 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Friday, March 13
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Chris Bradley, 7 p.m., New Moon Cafe.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
St. Patrick's Day lunch, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Saturday, March 14
Dancing
Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Exploring Central IL 201 years ago, 1:30 p.m., Macon County History Museum.
Fletcher Park Kids Club, 2 p.m., Fletcher Park, Mount Zion.
Home, Lawn and Remodeling expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.
Second Saturday book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
St. Patrick's Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Decatur.
General Events
Succulent Terrarium workshop,: 1 p.m., Allerton Park, Monticello. $45.
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Antics, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Celtic Whistle, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Comedian Brent Terhune St Pat's Party, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Sports Zone Bar & Grill, Decatur Conference Center & Hotel. $10-$20.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Murder Mystery Dinner - Shamrocks and Murder, 7 p.m., KT's Korn Krib, Latham. $25.
Pi Day feat Simulakra+Vanilla Gorilla+Catalytic Creator+Holly G, 9:30 p.m., Donnie's.
Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
Sunday, March 15
Family
Home, Lawn and Remodeling expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.
Preschool Peepers: St. Patrick's Day, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Candy Foster, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Monday, March 16
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Tuesday, March 17
Family
Intro to 3-D Printing, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library.
Live Music
St. Patty's Day Concert, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Decatur Club.
Wednesday, March 18
General Events
Ditching Cable: 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library.
Séance, 6 p.m., Allerton Park, Monticello. $60.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Senior birthdays, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.