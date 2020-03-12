Central Illinois events for March 12-18
Central Illinois events for March 12-18

St. Patrick's Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, downtown Decatur.

Thursday, March 12

 Dancing

KYLNTYME, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana.

Family

Krafty things with Katie, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Minicamp: Exploring Foxes, 9:30 a.m., Rock Springs Nature Center. Ages 1-5. $6.

Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

General Events

Adult coloring night: True Colors, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Cocktails & Creations: Peacock Painting on Canvas, 6 p.m., Madden Arts Center.  $17-$20.  

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.  

Nightlife

Skeeter Creek, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Decatur Senior Citizen Freeze Sign-Up Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Decatur Township Assessor Office.

Prescription drug costs by Sen. Andy Manar, 6 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Friday, March 13

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.   $21.75-$37.50.

Nightlife

Chris Bradley, 7 p.m., New Moon Cafe.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

St. Patrick's Day lunch, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Saturday, March 14

Dancing

Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Exploring Central IL 201 years ago, 1:30 p.m., Macon County History Museum.

Fletcher Park Kids Club, 2 p.m., Fletcher Park, Mount Zion.  

Home, Lawn and Remodeling expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.  

Second Saturday book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

St. Patrick's Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Decatur.

General Events

Succulent Terrarium workshop,: 1 p.m., Allerton Park, Monticello. $45.  

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.  $21.75-$37.50.  

Nightlife

Antics, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Celtic Whistle, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

Comedian Brent Terhune St Pat's Party, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Sports Zone Bar & Grill, Decatur Conference Center & Hotel. $10-$20.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Murder Mystery Dinner - Shamrocks and Murder, 7 p.m., KT's Korn Krib, Latham.  $25.

Pi Day feat Simulakra+Vanilla Gorilla+Catalytic Creator+Holly G, 9:30 p.m., Donnie's.

Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.

Sunday, March 15

Family

Home, Lawn and Remodeling expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.

Preschool Peepers: St. Patrick's Day, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan.   $21.75-$37.50.  

Nightlife

Candy Foster, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

Monday, March 16

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Tuesday, March 17

Family

Intro to 3-D Printing, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library.

Live Music

St. Patty's Day Concert, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Decatur Club.  

Wednesday, March 18

General Events

Ditching Cable: 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library.

Séance, 6 p.m., Allerton Park, Monticello. $60.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Stevie Ray Karoake, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 105.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Senior birthdays, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

