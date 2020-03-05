Central Illinois events for March 5-11
Central Illinois events for March 5-11

Thursday, March 5

Family

Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Social worker is in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

General Events

Adult coloring night True Colors, 5 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Tax preparation for low income, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

Live Music

Cross Country Classics, 6 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.

Live Theatre

"The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $10-$15.

Nightlife

Shades of Gray, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Friday, March 6

Family

Community Breakfast, Book & Prize Giveaway Day, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Mount Zion District Library. Free.

First Friday Gallery Walk, 5-7:30 p.m., Art Farm, Blue Connection, Decatur Area Arts Council, Gallery 510.

Village of Mount Zion Craft Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Mount Zion Convention Center.

Live Music

Ron Devore, 7 p.m., Monticello Community Ballroom, Monticello.

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Gloria Roubal, 7 p.m., New Moon Café.

Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Seniors

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Rules of the Road, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Saturday, March 7

Family

Chili & Oyster Stew Supper: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Wapella Community Center. $8.

Night hike, 8 p.m., Griswold Conservation Area, Blue Mound.

Polar Plunge, noon, Lake Decatur.

Village of Mt. Zion Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Zion Convention Center.

General Events

Central Illinois Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infusion Bar and Banquet Center.

Zoo Buzz, 9 a.m., Scovill Zoo.

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.

Nightlife

Barnyard Revival, 9:30 p.m., Donnie's.

Decatur Big Band, 4 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Pop Ninja, 9 p.m., Pop's Place.

West End Boogie, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Sunday, March 8

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.

Nightlife

King T'z, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.

Monday, March 9

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Tuesday, March 10

Seniors

Family Feud, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Wednesday, March 11

Family

Minicamp: Exploring Foxes, 9:30 a.m., Rock Springs Nature Center. Ages 1-5. $6.

Live Theatre

"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Seniors

Coffee with Elaine, 9 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

