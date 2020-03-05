Central Illinois events for March 5-11

Submitting items
Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.
Thursday, March 5
Family
Read with the dogs of Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Social worker is in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
General Events
Adult coloring night True Colors, 5 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Tax preparation for low income, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Live Music
Cross Country Classics, 6 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.
Live Theatre
"The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $10-$15.
Nightlife
Shades of Gray, 7 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Friday, March 6
Family
Community Breakfast, Book & Prize Giveaway Day, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Mount Zion District Library. Free.
First Friday Gallery Walk, 5-7:30 p.m., Art Farm, Blue Connection, Decatur Area Arts Council, Gallery 510.
Village of Mount Zion Craft Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Mount Zion Convention Center.
Live Music
Ron Devore, 7 p.m., Monticello Community Ballroom, Monticello.
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Gloria Roubal, 7 p.m., New Moon Café.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Seniors
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Rules of the Road, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Saturday, March 7
Family
Chili & Oyster Stew Supper: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Wapella Community Center. $8.
Night hike, 8 p.m., Griswold Conservation Area, Blue Mound.
Polar Plunge, noon, Lake Decatur.
Village of Mt. Zion Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Zion Convention Center.
General Events
Central Illinois Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infusion Bar and Banquet Center.
Zoo Buzz, 9 a.m., Scovill Zoo.
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Barnyard Revival, 9:30 p.m., Donnie's.
Decatur Big Band, 4 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Pop Ninja, 9 p.m., Pop's Place.
West End Boogie, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Sunday, March 8
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
King T'z, 3 to 6 p.m., Pop's Place.
Monday, March 9
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Seniors
Family Feud, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Wednesday, March 11
Family
Minicamp: Exploring Foxes, 9:30 a.m., Rock Springs Nature Center. Ages 1-5. $6.
Live Theatre
"Divas through the Decades," 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Seniors
Coffee with Elaine, 9 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.