Central Illinois events for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

EVENTS

TODAY(Thursday, Nov. 28)

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Water Street Mission.

Friday, Nov. 29

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Pathways of light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. Donation.

Story Times, 10 a.m., Forsyth Public Library. Ages 2-5.

Victorian Christmas Candlelight Tours, 5 to 8 p.m., C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton. $2-$5.

General Events

Reds of Christmas, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Monticello. $20.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

Stevie Ray Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Todd Henry & The Flashbacks, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Dancing

Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.

Family

Moweaqua Christmas on Main, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Moweaqua. 

Christmas tree lighting, 4 to 7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Pathways of light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. donation.

Preschool Peepers: Talking Turkeys, 10 a.m., Rock Springs Conservation Area. Register.

Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.

General Events

All Black Affair, 9 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Age 25 and older. Dress code. $21.

12 bars of Christmas 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Doherty's. $100 for team of four. 

Nightlife

BattleCreek, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

The Remedy, 9 p.m., Pop's Place.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Live Music

Twilighters Country Music Show, 2 p.m., Shelby County Senior Center, Shelbyville. Country, bluegrass and Gospel music open stage, 50/50 raffle, door prizes.

Monday, Dec. 2

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Seniors

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Family

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Family

Christmas Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Decatur.

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.

Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.

Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park.

Nightlife

Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.

