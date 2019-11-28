Central Illinois events for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Submitting items
Items for the weekly Calendar must be submitted in writing to Calendar, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523-1142 or by email to ajones@herald-review.com by noon Monday. Phone calls will not be accepted. Please include a contact name and phone number for verification.
EVENTS
TODAY(Thursday, Nov. 28)
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Water Street Mission.
Friday, Nov. 29
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Pathways of light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. Donation.
Story Times, 10 a.m., Forsyth Public Library. Ages 2-5.
Victorian Christmas Candlelight Tours, 5 to 8 p.m., C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton. $2-$5.
General Events
Reds of Christmas, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Monticello. $20.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
Stevie Ray Karaoke, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Todd Henry & The Flashbacks, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Dancing
Just country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
Family
Moweaqua Christmas on Main, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Moweaqua.
Christmas tree lighting, 4 to 7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Pathways of light, 5 to 7 p.m., Aikman wildlife adventure, Arcola. donation.
Preschool Peepers: Talking Turkeys, 10 a.m., Rock Springs Conservation Area. Register.
You have free articles remaining.
Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.
General Events
All Black Affair, 9 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Age 25 and older. Dress code. $21.
12 bars of Christmas 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Doherty's. $100 for team of four.
Nightlife
BattleCreek, 8 p.m., VFW Post 99.
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.
The Remedy, 9 p.m., Pop's Place.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Live Music
Twilighters Country Music Show, 2 p.m., Shelby County Senior Center, Shelbyville. Country, bluegrass and Gospel music open stage, 50/50 raffle, door prizes.
Monday, Dec. 2
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Seniors
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Family
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Family
Christmas Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Decatur.
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
Holiday Gift Shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Anne Lloyd Gallery in Madden Arts Center.
Santa house, 4 to 8 p.m., Central Park.
Nightlife
Docta LD, 9 p.m., Curly's. Karaoke / DJ.