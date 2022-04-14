Central Illinois veteran to speak at Macon County Lincoln Day Dinner

The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur.

Disney, a Central Illinois native, spent 21 years as an Air Force Pararescueman. He survived multiple near-death experiences including helicopter crashes and an AK-47 gunshot wound to the face.

He also led all Air Force Combat Search and Rescue personnel, serving in Iraq and Syria. After retirement in 2017, he moved to Colorado and is now back in Illinois, where lives with his wife and three children.

Tickets are $60. Checks can be made payable to “MCRCC” and sent to 3011 Lynnwood Drive, Decatur, IL 62521, by May 1.

Indicate a meal choice of either chicken, pork or vegetarian. Sponsorships are also available by calling 217-433-0429. For more information, call 217-433-0834.

The event is sponsored by the Macon County Republican Women and the Macon County Republican Central Committee.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

