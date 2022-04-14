Central Illinois veteran to speak at Macon County Lincoln Day Dinner

The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur.
Disney, a Central Illinois native, spent 21 years as an Air Force
Pararescueman. He survived multiple near-death experiences including helicopter crashes and an AK-47 gunshot wound to the face.
He also led all Air Force Combat Search and Rescue personnel, serving in Iraq and Syria. After retirement in 2017, he moved to Colorado and is now back in Illinois, where lives with his wife and three children.
Tickets are $60. Checks can be made payable to “MCRCC” and sent to 3011 Lynnwood Drive, Decatur, IL 62521, by May 1.
Indicate a meal choice of either chicken, pork or vegetarian. Sponsorships are also available by calling 217-433-0429. For more information, call 217-433-0834.
The event is sponsored by the Macon County Republican Women and the Macon County Republican Central Committee.
How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day
Bachrach building
1892: Bachrach store with YMCA rooms on the second floor. D. H. Heilman grocery and Freeman Bros. shoe store and second floor was LeForgee & Sons real estate office. Building was erected in 1877.
H&R file photo
Bronze plaque
1948: G.A.R. women's relief corps placed a plaque on the Linxweiler Building, 259 S. Park St.
H&R file photo
Collins and Birch
1938: C.H. Collins, left and M.K. Birch, Sullivan, were the only two G.A.R. veterans attending the banquet on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the organization in Decatur.
H&R file photo
Cumberland march
108: Dunham Post 41 marched to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for memorial services. They were followed by Decatur Cadets, Womens Relief Corps and Sons of veterans.
H&R file photo
G.A.R. gavel
1942: Loren Hodge presents gavel to Mrs. Hodge. The gavel was eventually sent to the headquarters national museum in Chicago.
H&R file photo
Remaining members
1936: Union veterans participated in the Memorial Day program include, left to right, C.H. Collins, 91; Daniel Garver, 92; F.F. Kemp, 91, August Glatz, 94 and R.T. Baldwin, 86.
H&R file photo
Gettysburg reunion
1938: Veterans returning from Gettysburg Blue and Gray reunion from left are William Cussins, W.N. Hodge, C.H. Collins and F.B. Kemp. Standing between Hodge and Collins is Orval Mullis, Lincoln impersonator.
H&R file photo
Memorial
1937: Greenwood Cemetery memorial erected by the Womens' Relief Corps.
H&R file photo
Parade
1908: GAR "Way to Church" parade.
H&R file photo
Roy Gordenson
1937: C.H. Collins, 92, of Decatur and J.H. Campbell, 92, of Streator, chide Roy Gordenson, 10, of Chicago, who appeared at the convention wearing his great-grandfather's uniform, medals and hat.
H&R file photo
veterans
1937: G.A.R. members attending services include left to right at Greenwood are C.H. Collins, R.T. Baldwin, F.B. Kemp and former commander W.N. Hodge.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
