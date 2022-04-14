 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Illinois veteran to speak at Macon County Lincoln Day Dinner

  • 0
Sgt. Robert Disney

Sgt. Robert Disney

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Chief Master Sgt. Robert Disney will be the featured speaker the Macon County Lincoln Day Dinner.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. 

Disney, a Central Illinois native, spent 21 years as an Air Force Pararescueman. He survived multiple near-death experiences including helicopter crashes and an AK-47 gunshot wound to the face.

He also led all Air Force Combat Search and Rescue personnel, serving in Iraq and Syria. After retirement in 2017, he moved to Colorado and is now back in Illinois, where lives with his wife and three children.

Watch now: Richland tours highlight newly remodeled and upgraded spaces

Tickets are $60. Checks can be made payable to “MCRCC” and sent to 3011 Lynnwood Drive, Decatur, IL 62521, by May 1.

People are also reading…

Indicate a meal choice of either chicken, pork or vegetarian. Sponsorships are also available by calling 217-433-0429. For more information, call 217-433-0834.

The event is sponsored by the Macon County Republican Women and the Macon County Republican Central Committee.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Frank Langella reportedly axed from Netflix TV series following misconduct investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News