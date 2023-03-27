DECATUR — The Decatur Golden K Kiwanis and the Millikin University School of Theater and Dance are teaming up to present the children’s play “When the Clock Strikes 13.”

The play was created with original music by Millikin students specifically for this performance. Performances are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in Albert Taylor Theatre in Millikin’s Schilling Hall.

The play is recommended for children between the ages of 5 and 12. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will be available at the door, or in advance from a Golden K. member.

The play follows a little girl who received a clock for her birthday with specific directions not to wind it all the way up to 13 o’clock. After doing so, the clock falls apart, leading the girl and the character “Time” to retrieve the clock’s parts and restore them to their original homes.

The 10 most popular musical artists in the world The Weeknd, 111.4 million monthly users Miley Cyrus, 82.4 million Shakira, 81.6 million Ariana Grande, 80.6 million Taylor Swift, 80.2 million Rihanna, 78.5 million Ed Sheeran, 77.5 million Justin Bieber, 74.3 million David Guetta, 71.7 million SZA, 68.7 million