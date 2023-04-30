DECATUR — If music be the food of love, playing on in a beautiful setting with poetry as an appetizer serves up a rich audio feast for the listening ear.

Such was the sumptuous menu the James Millikin Homestead spread before an audience Sunday afternoon featuring Decatur flutist Colleen Hillyer and local poet Jim Wilkerson.

The Millikin Homestead Board, which looks after Decatur’s most iconic address, has been staging a series of “parlor events,” and Sunday’s marked the 122nd birthday of the founding of Millikin University on April 30, 1901.

Both Wilkerson, 48, and Hillyer, 36, are Millikin alumni and were happy to lend their talents to a fundraising event that helps preserve the magnificent Victorian mansion that James and Anna Millikin called home.

Wilkerson was up first, reading from a book of his work — "Millikin Poems: A Personal Look at College Life" — dating from his student days.

There were some very personal later works, too, including tribute pieces for his late father and father-in-law, and a poetic salute to his 78-year-old mom, Judy, who was in the audience Sunday.

“And this will be the first time she’s heard it,” said Wilkerson, who is marketing director for Vieweg Real Estate and director of worship at First Church of the Nazarene in his day jobs.

“Poems are one of the ways I show people that I care.”

Hillyer spoke through music, and served up a lavish mythological theme on Sunday, opening with a haunting Claude Debussy piece called “Syrinx.”

“It’s intended to be played in the dark with the musician backstage so the audience members can’t actually see the performer,” she explained.

“So I’ll be starting up on the second floor while the audience is on the first floor.”

Hillyer, who teaches music at St. Teresa High School as well as Our Lady of Lourdes and Holy Family Catholic schools, said the Millikin Homestead acoustics are pretty good.

“I don’t have to work very hard to play loud,” she said. “It’s a very live venue.”

Probably best not to play too loud, however, given the delicate state of some parts of the 146-year-old building. Ann-Marie Hillyer, Homestead board president and Colleen’s mom, said the big project right now is trying to stop the mansion’s signature tower from creating a catastrophic crescendo of its own by falling down.

“It has deteriorated to the point that pieces and chunks of it have come apart,” she said. “I liken it to our tree, the cucumber magnolia.”

That tree was planted by the Millikins shortly after they moved into the mansion in 1876 and was knocked over in a recent windstorm.

“Things don’t last forever,” added Hillyer. “And we need to address our tower’s needs.”

That is going to take quite a few more poetry, music and whatever other fundraisers the board can dream up: The cost to fix the tower is estimated at $750,000.

