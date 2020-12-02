Decatur-area Homes and businesses asked to join Bright Bulbs contest

DECATUR — Macon County home and business owners are invited to enter the Bright Bulbs, an outdoor illumination contest, until midnight Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Contestants may enter the
Bright Bulbs Contest by posting a picture to their own Facebook page, tagging Brinkoetter Realtors and including #BrightBulbs2020 in the post. They will have the opportunity to win a gift certificate from a local restaurant or retail business.
Brinkoetter Realtors will award five $50 gift cards from local businesses as well as a $250 Visa gift card to Macon County's winning outdoor display.
Winners will be announced throughout the contest at 7:45 am. on Fridays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 during the WSOY’s
Brian Byers Show/Brinkoetter Home Highlight. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Christmas decorations of the past
Bob and Nellie Blair
1988: The Bob and Nellie Blair residence sparkles at 522 Ridge Ave. on the city's east side.
H&R file photo
Santa Claus
1988: Preston Nash, a park district worker, helps carry a 25-foot Santa Claus statue to its perch atop the tortoise and wallaby house at Scovill Children's Zoo Wednesday. The Santa will be part of a Christmastime at the Zoo feature scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly at the zoo Dec. 17-23 and 26-30. The zoo grounds will be lighted by 43,000 Christmas tree lights for the event.
H&R file photo
Plugging Santa in
1988: Electricity has done more to brighten Santa's image than anything. All over town, electrified Christmas displays are beginning to light up homes and businesses. Here, a worker puts up Santa's face on the Atlas Travel Building, 239 S. Main St.
H&R file photo
Window display
1980: Christmas window displays in downtown Decatur include those at Millikin National Bank.
H&R file photo
Artificial trees
1971: There are a multitude of artificial trees of every type on the Decatur market - and many of them are very realistic.
H&R file photo
Wired for the season
1991: David Wallace, 32, waves to passing cars from the driveway to his home at 1460 W. Tait Ave. In addition to decorating his home, Wallace decided to deck himself out in strings of Christmas lights and greet passing motorists. He's plugged in to a 100-foot extension cord. Why does he stand out there every night from 6:30 to 9:30 until three days after Christmas? "I do it for the kids and the holiday spirit," said Wallace.
H&R file photo
Season's Greetings
1990: Ken Handley started working on this year's decorations in early November.
H&R file photo
8,750 lights
1978: The blaze of light coming from northwest of Decatur appears only for a few short weeks every year. Many motorists don't need to think twice about where the light comes from. Each holiday season for the last six years William and Vada Wond of Bearsdale Road on route 1 add more Christmas lights to decorate the outside of their home. This year they put up 8,750 lights, compared to 2,100 in 1972. Wond said each season motorists stop to gawk at the display and snap photographs.
H&R file photo
Religious category
1986: Ralph Martin, 13 North Court Drive, won first place in the religious category.
H&R file photo
Darrell Beck
1986: Darrell Beck's display at 5 Forest Knolls drew much attention.
H&R file photo
Non-religious category
1986: Bill Williams of 396 Timber Drive won in the non-religious cateogry.
H&R file photo
Mixture of themes
1988: A mixture of Christmas themes can be seen at the home of Mike Camfield, 1757 Moundford Court.
H&R file photo
Santa Claus
1988: Santa Claus and his reindeer prance across the lawn of Wayne Stivers' home at 1870 Winnetka Ave.
H&R file photo
Pointsof light
1991: Framed in his garage doorway, Wayne Stivers of Decatur unravels the first string of more than 5,000 Christmas lights that will decorate his house and yard this season. Stivers says the process will take about two weeks. This year's decorations will include a Nativity scene.
H&R file photo
Disney Land
1976: Seasme Street, Peanuts and other characters form this children's paradise in a circular area near the Mullins' house.
H&R file photo
Holiday Glow
1990: Decatur resident Harry Johnston was outside during last week's snowfall to add more lights to his Blue Spruce tree.
H&R file photo
Christmas decorations
1990: Christmas decorations, including this star, were taken down Friday from Central Park in Decatur. Landmark Mall worker Larry Kellogg removes a star from atop a waiting area.
H&R file photo
It's over
1991: Larry Kellogg, a Landmark Mall employee, removes Christmas wreaths from utlity posts Thursday.
H&R file photo
Shusters
1992: Bren Shuster, 26, was going to great heights Monday, braving chill winds on his extension ladder. Shuster was replacing faded bulbs on a cross that hands all year on the family farm, seven miles east of Moweaqua. Shuster said his brother Eric, 18, a punter for Central A&M High School, has handled the lighting chores in recent years but couldn't put in much time this year because of high school football playoffs. Lighting the buildings and trees is a family tradition for the Shusters.
H&R file photo
Tree trimming time
1985: Larry McNamara did his part to advance the holiday spirit Sunday by stringing lights on a blue spruce at the corner of Fenway and Wildwood drives. Sunny skies and a Decatur-area high temperature of 50 degrees made his task easier.
H&R file photo
Christmas in the air
1983: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Decatur and elsewhere throughout Central Illinois. Larry Kellog, an employee of the downtown Landmark Mall, places a tree on a lamppost. Over 125 individual decorations have been placed on posts throughout the downtown area. Alos, lights were recently strung in Central Park and are on each night.
H&R file photo
Christmas Cat
1981: Santa Claus sits at the controls of a new motor grader parked in front of the Caterpillar Tractor Co. plant at 27th St. and Pershing Road. The machine outlined by about 500 tiny lights, has a backdrop of more than 400 lights strung from teh flagpole in the shape of a Christmas tree.
H&R file photo
Santa heads for landing
1982: Ralph Stiles appears to be in the way of a precision landing by Santa Claus and his reindeer. But he wasn't in any danger; he actually was just installing Christmas decorations on the roof of his home at 2389 E. Locust St.
H&R file photo
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!