Decatur car show brings out enthusiasts, kicks off season

DECATUR — Larry Taylor and his wife, JoAnn, are self-proclaimed "car people."

The Altamont couple own four cars, including two Chevy Corvettes and a 2005 Chevy SSR. But on Saturday, they chose to show off their blue 1979 Chevy El Camino, which belonged to Larry's dad and has been a project of his for the past few years.

"You never get them finished," he said. "There's always something to do."

The Taylors were among many car people who drove out to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot Saturday afternoon for the second "Beginning of the Year Car Bash."

"We like to see the cars," Taylor said. "You can tell, we're car people, and car people are all friendly. They come up and talk to you and tell you you've got a nice-looking car and they appreciate what you've done to it. And it gets you out in the sun and this is America. It don't get no better than this: sitting in the sun watching people with their cars."

Gearheads of all backgrounds showed up in all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles ranging in era from the 1920s to the present. At least 90 cars were present, with organizer Vinny Barbee expecting up to 150.