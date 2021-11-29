 Skip to main content
Decatur Christmas Parade to usher in holiday season on Saturday

DECATUR — The Decatur Christmas Parade is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, through the streets of downtown.

The parade will follow the traditional route, traveling north on Franklin Street, west on North Street, then head south on Main Street, ending at Macon Street.

Each entry in the parade will be lit up with at least 100 lights.

All proceeds from the parade entries will go toward the event's charity of the year, the Good Samaritan Inn.

The parade is sponsored by the Decthetown Facebook page and Decatur Earthmover Credit Union.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

