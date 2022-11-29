Decatur Christmas Parade to usher in holiday season

DECATUR — The Decatur Christmas Parade will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The parade will follow the traditional route, traveling north on Franklin Street, west on North Street, then head south on Main Street, ending at Macon Street.
All proceeds from the parade entries will benefit Project Read Plus, the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union's charity of the year.
PHOTOS: Annual Decatur Christmas Parade
