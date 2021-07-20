Decatur Municipal Band plays the Devon on July 21

DECATUR — The Decatur Municipal Band makes history again on Wednesday, July 21.

The Decatur Municipal Band has been in continuous service since its 1857 inception and is one of the oldest nonmilitary bands in continuous service in the United States and Canada.

The unit makes its first appearance at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on July 21. There is no admission charge.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with music from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The performance features solo clarinetist John Gorecki and vocalist Zach Garrett.

Seating is limited, but lawn chairs are allowed. No outside food or drink is permitted. Concessions will be available.

