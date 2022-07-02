Decatur Park District offering full slate of 4th of July activities

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is offering a variety of activities to help families celebrate the Fourth of July, ending with fireworks over Lake Decatur at dusk.
The day begins with the annual Staley Run White and Blue fun run at 8 a.m. in Nelson Park. Kids can take part in the half-mile run at 7:30 a.m. or join the adults in the 2-mile or 5K run/walk.
At Scovill Zoo, they are offering a free carousel ride with a paid admission. Splash Cove and the Overlook Adventure Park will also be open.
Beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a pump track near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Guests can bring their scooters and a helmet to ride around on the track until dusk, and also have an opportunity to visit with Park Police Officers from 4–6 p.m.
The Devon will host the Imagine That Band at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5.
