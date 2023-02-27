DECATUR — The St. Patrick's Day Parade will make its way through the streets of downtown Decatur on Saturday, March 11.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. and will follow the traditional route.

Organizers say that because all COVID restrictions have been lifted, the parade is "back to normal" and will welcome "participants ranging from walkers, runners, crawler, cars, trucks, horses, tigers, to elephants" and will include lots of candy.

Macon Resources clients will serve as the parade's grand marshal.

The parade will be followed by a party at The Hall at Five-Twenty, 520 E. North St., Decatur.

For more information or to participate, reach Jim Wrigley by email at jwrigley@koehlbros.com or call 217-685-0696.

