Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown.

After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something.

So, she took her shop and gallery outside. It was a hit.

“We just did a little mini version out on the sidewalk, and it broke sales records,” Baity said. “We did fantastic.”

On Saturday, Decatur residents flocked to Central Park to once again enjoy live music, food and lots of local art for the second annual Punk on Park street fest.

According to Baity, the street in front of the Art Barn was already busy an hour before the fest opened at 10 a.m.

Last year's fest expanded on 2020's original outside gallery with live music, vendors stretching down North Park Street, and activities for kids and families.

This year’s fest saw all that plus a few key differences, Baity said — more vendors, more artists, more diversity. While she wants to shake things up from time to time, she said the fest’s core punk message will always be the same.

“Punk is my favorite. It's my go-to, it’s my standby. It's basically the core of who I am personally,” she said. “So this is just my personality out on the street. I carefully curate the artists to kind of fit in with the whole vibe.”

One of those artists was Joshua Williams, a Decatur painter who owns Odd Artistreet Federation. During the weekdays, Williams works in trucking at ADM. On the weekends, he focuses on art.

Williams said Punk on Park made him even more excited to get involved in the local art scene.

“This is our first event here, so it kind of opened our eyes,” Williams said. “It's a beautiful day.”

For visitors, and for the artists themselves, the fest was an opportunity to meet and support local creators.

Williams gained a new fan in Holly Cook, who creates earrings and other graphic design work under the shop name Cookie Crafts. Cook said she was inspired by the other artists she met on Saturday.

“There’s such neat stuff here,” she said. “I didn’t even know that there were so many people doing so many cool things.”

Cook first began selling her work at the Art Farm in November, after the encouragement of Mattoon artist Lori Hallford. Some artists, like Hallford, have worked with the Art Farm for years and pointed to Punk on Park as a prime opportunity for the community to support local artists.

Jenny Elkins, who owns Jenny Elkins Studio, is based in Newman — about 50 minutes away from Decatur — and has shared her work at the Art Farm for multiple years. She said the Art Farm was key to getting her work to a larger audience.

“I drive this far to drop my stuff off so she can sell it,” Elkins said, referring to Baity. “There's only one other place in between here and there that I can do that with. It's really important that she's here.”

Baity said she’s excited to keep supporting local artists. In fact, she’s already thinking about next year’s fest.

“I would like to personally thank the community for all the support and for the amazing turnout once again this year,” she said. “It's just getting started."