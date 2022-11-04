Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale

DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees , A Festival with a Twist.

Available dates are Dec. 8 through 11 and 14 through 18. For $5 per person, walkers have their choice of 5 p.m., 5:10 p.m. or 5:20 p.m. Those who prefer to ride in a golf cart can choose from 6 to 8:50 p.m. at $8 per person. A VIP Cart Experience, available at the top of each hour for $200, will include a driver, drinks, music and hot mini donuts for seven guests.