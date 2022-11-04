 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale

DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, A Festival with a Twist.

The event showcases evergreen trees decorated for the holidays by various business and organizations lining a trail through Hickory Point Golf Course.

Available dates are Dec. 8 through 11 and 14 through 18. For $5 per person, walkers have their choice of 5 p.m., 5:10 p.m. or 5:20 p.m. Those who prefer to ride in a golf cart can choose from 6 to 8:50 p.m. at $8 per person. A VIP Cart Experience, available at the top of each hour for $200, will include a driver, drinks, music and hot mini donuts for seven guests.

Trees on the Tees

Refreshments will include hot cocoa and roasted s'mores near the fire pit.

For more information or to order tickets, visit the park district's website or call 217-422-5911.

