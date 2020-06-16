Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater cancels 2020 season; reschedules some acts for next season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's 2020 season has been canceled due to the ongoing challenges resulting from the coronavirus, the Decatur Park District announced Tuesday.

“We want our guests to have the experience they expect when they come to The Devon. With the current restrictions, we don’t feel that we could offer that in the time remaining left in the summer,” stated Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois phased re-opening plan limits the number of people who can gather at any event while also requiring spacing restrictions.

The Devon announcement follows last week's decision by Pritzker to cancel the Illinois State Fair.

With that steps have already been taken to secure some of the acts scheduled to perform this year and include them in the 2021 season.

Shows already rescheduled for next season include: