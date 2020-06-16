Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater cancels 2020 season; reschedules some acts for next season

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's 2020 season has been canceled due to the ongoing challenges resulting from the coronavirus, the Decatur Park District announced Tuesday.
“We want our guests to have the experience they expect when they come to The Devon. With the current restrictions, we don’t feel that we could offer that in the time remaining left in the summer,” stated Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois phased re-opening plan limits the number of people who can gather at any event while also requiring spacing restrictions.
The Devon announcement follows last week's decision by Pritzker to cancel the Illinois State Fair.
With that steps have already been taken to secure some of the acts scheduled to perform this year and include them in the 2021 season.
Shows already rescheduled for next season include:
90’s Daughter on May 28, Leonid & Friends on June 5, Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters on June 18, Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Eton Rock Tribute on June 19, Oak Ridge Boys on June 25, River Bottom Nightmare Band on July 4, The Docksiders on July 10, Hairball on July 16 and BritBeat on Aug. 18.
For events that are not rescheduled for the 2021 season, refunds will be issued as described.
Season ticket holders and sponsors will have the choice to roll their tickets to the 2021 season, request a full refund, or donate any portion to the Decatur Parks Foundation to support arts programming.
Rentals of The Devon for events following phased guidelines will be considered on a case by case basis.
