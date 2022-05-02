Dru Hill, Twista to play at Devon in September

Dru Hill rose to fame in 1996 with their debut single, “Tell Me” and went on to release a string of back-to-back hits like “Sleeping in My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” “We’re Not Making Love,” and “How Deep.”
The group has since reunited for a 25th anniversary tour after several members embarked on solo careers.
Twista is known for his "chopper" style of rapping. He once held the title of world's fastest English-speaking rapper, pronouncing 598 syllables in just 55 seconds, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.
The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.
