Dru Hill, Twista to play at Devon in September

DECATUR — R&B group Dru Hill and rapper Twista will play at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this summer, it was announced Monday. 

The artists will play Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package. 

Tickets go on sale AT 10 A.M. Friday, May 6, at www.devonamphitheater.com. They range in price from $45 to $75. 

Dru Hill rose to fame in 1996 with their debut single, “Tell Me” and went on to release a string of back-to-back hits like “Sleeping in My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” “We’re Not Making Love,” and “How Deep.”

The group has since reunited for a 25th anniversary tour after several members embarked on solo careers. 

Twista is known for his "chopper" style of rapping. He once held the title of world's fastest English-speaking rapper, pronouncing 598 syllables in just 55 seconds, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. 

